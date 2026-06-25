DUBAI — The Coolrator has opened at Gate Avenue at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a vibrant shopping, dining and entertainment destination in the heart of Dubai. It’s a multi-brand concept store with one idea holding it together: the best of contemporary Brazilian and Latin American fashion, beauty, homeware and gifts, chosen by a Brazilian eye.

That eye is the whole point. The Coolrator isn’t built around a country or a catalogue; it’s built around a way of seeing, one shaped in Brazil, where colour, the body and good craft are simply taken for granted. Everything on the floor is there because that eye chose it.

It opens at the right time. Brazil is having a real moment abroad. What began as Brazilcore, the country’s colours and music spilling across TikTok from Seoul to Los Angeles, has grown into a design language you now see on international runways. Rio Fashion Week is pulling buyers from Selfridges and Galeries Lafayette. Travel + Leisure made Brazil its 2026 Destination of the Year. The New York Times put Inhotim, the open-air art museum set in tropical gardens in Minas Gerais, on its 2026 list of places to go, the only Brazilian name on it. The Coolrator’s word for all of this is the Brazilian Core: the quieter, design-led side of that energy, made for Dubai.

The first edit is led by Amir Slama, Misci, Mixed, Lilly Sarti, Botti and Lethicia Bornstein, alongside a tight selection of beauty, objects for the home and gifts. More will follow, across Latin America, chosen the same way.

The store itself was designed in Brazil. The space is the work of KUBE Arquitetura, the Rio studio known for sensory retail, whose clients include Saint Laurent, Hugo Boss and Farm Rio. The brand identity was created by the Brazilian agency Eye Content. So the Brazilian eye isn’t only on the shelves. It’s in the room.

The address was a deliberate choice. Gate Avenue at DIFC is one of Dubai's most sought-after lifestyle destinations, offering premier retail and dining experiences while fostering culture and community, under one gate. Home to more than 100 concepts spanning retail, dining, fitness, art and entertainment, it serves DIFC's thriving community of more than 50,000 professionals, making it a natural fit for The Coolrator's community-driven concept.

“Brazil is having its moment, and you can feel it everywhere right now. We wanted to catch that and do it right, in the brands we carry, and in a store we designed in Brazil down to the last detail. You won’t find this edit anywhere else in the Gulf.”

— Renata Cavalcante, Founder

Press: Marcos Neto · marcos@thecoolrator.com Gate Avenue, DIFC — Dubai, UAE · @the.coolrator