Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Ain Dubai lit up this month as Novo Nordisk celebrated a landmark moment for weight management care in the UAE – the approval of Wegovy® pill, a once-daily oral GLP-1 for weight loss, by the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE).

The EDE recently approved Wegovy® pill, making the UAE the second country in the world to approve this medicine. The approval reflects the EDE's commitment to ensuring UAE citizens and residents have timely access to trusted, innovative therapies that meet the highest regulatory standards.

Ain Dubai, the world's tallest observation wheel, standing at 250 metres above the vibrant Bluewaters Island, provided the backdrop for the celebration of this milestone. One of Dubai's most iconic and ambitious landmarks, Ain Dubai has come to represent the city's spirit of transformation and forward thinking – a fitting setting for a medicine that marks a new chapter in weight management care in the UAE.

Wegovy® pill brings semaglutide – the active ingredient – to a simple once-daily oral format, fitting naturally into the morning routines. The pill works by mimicking a naturally occurring peptide that helps regulate appetite, supporting patients to feel fuller sooner and eat less over time, contributing to gradual and sustained weight loss alongside healthy lifestyle changes.

"I am thrilled that Wegovy® pill is now available in the UAE. We are proud to partner with the Emirates Drug Establishment to bring a proven, tolerable weight loss oral option to the UAE," said Emil Kongshøj Larsen, Executive Vice President, International Operations at Novo Nordisk.

“The UAE continues to lead the way in advancing access to innovative healthcare solutions. This milestone supports a broader shift towards recognising obesity as a chronic disease that requires long-term, evidence-based management. By introducing a convenient oral option, we are helping expand treatment choice while supporting physicians and patients in achieving more sustainable health outcomes,” added Larsen.

Wegovy® pill is now available across the UAE on a prescription-only basis. Those interested are encouraged to speak to their doctor to determine eligibility.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 67,900 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts:

Sanghamitra Mitra

Associate Business Director

MSL Group Middle East

sanghamitra.mitra@mslgroup.com