RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- (BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- 500 Global, a multi-stage venture capital firm, and Sanabil Investments, a wholly owned company of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announce the eleventh batch of the Sanabil Accelerator by 500 Global, a hybrid program supporting early-stage founders building in sectors critical to the region’s future. Running from April 5 to July 1, 2026, the cohort brings together a highly selective group of eight startups, chosen from more than 690 applications, with companies building across AI-driven products, fintech and payment infrastructure, healthcare diagnostics, digital risk and fraud, insurance distribution, compliance, and content and IP monetization.

For this cohort, the team looked for companies that demonstrate the potential for strong operating discipline, clear business fundamentals and a sharp focus on execution, qualities we believe are important in this region. In response to ongoing uncertainty across the Middle East, the program has adapted its format, with Phases 1 and 2 delivered fully remotely as part of its hybrid model. The approach reflects how the Sanabil Accelerator by 500 Global continues to evolve alongside the MENA ecosystem, giving founders practical support while maintaining the flexibility needed to build through changing market conditions.

Participating founders have received targeted mentorship, operator-led workshops, access to regional and global networks, and exposure to ecosystem stakeholders ahead of Demo Day on July 1, 2026. Rather than following a one-size-fits-all accelerator model, Batch 11 has been designed around hands-on execution support, with a particular concentration of AI-enabled and infrastructure-driven companies addressing foundational challenges in the region.

“Batch 11 reflects the rising caliber and ambition of founders building from the region today,” said Amal Dokhan, Managing Partner at 500 Global MENA. “We are seeing entrepreneurs develop globally relevant companies with stronger execution, deeper innovation, and clearer paths to scale. We remain committed to empowering these founders with the capital, mentorship, and network needed to help accelerate their growth.”

A spokesperson for Sanabil Investments added, “This cohort demonstrates the strength and relevance of the region’s next generation of founders, particularly those building solutions in sectors that matter most to long-term economic resilience and growth. Through the Sanabil Accelerator by 500 Global, we remain committed to backing ambitious entrepreneurs with access, insight, and institutional support as they scale solutions with regional and global potential.”

The Sanabil Accelerator by 500 Global Batch 11 companies are:

Carevision - An AI platform that transforms any smartphone camera into a 60-second cardiometabolic risk scanner.

- An AI platform that transforms any smartphone camera into a 60-second cardiometabolic risk scanner. Emtethal - A computer Vision and IoT technology helping hospitality operators detect and prevent food safety and operation violations in real-time.

- A computer Vision and IoT technology helping hospitality operators detect and prevent food safety and operation violations in real-time. IBEA - Solves late B2B payments by turning them into revenue for buyers while giving suppliers early, debt-free access to capital.

- Solves late B2B payments by turning them into revenue for buyers while giving suppliers early, debt-free access to capital. Kami - An AI-powered tools platform empowering Gen-Z content creators to monetize their work from day one by transforming short fictional stories into immersive, multi-format experiences.

- An AI-powered tools platform empowering Gen-Z content creators to monetize their work from day one by transforming short fictional stories into immersive, multi-format experiences. Melon Digital - An Insurtech app providing personalized coverage, transparent pricing, and AI-powered claims processing through mobile phones.

- An Insurtech app providing personalized coverage, transparent pricing, and AI-powered claims processing through mobile phones. Raid AI - Instantly detects deepfakes across channels, helping businesses prevent losses from identity theft and fraud.

- Instantly detects deepfakes across channels, helping businesses prevent losses from identity theft and fraud. TPP - A media intelligence company that creates and scales Arabic content, helping brands make data-driven marketing investments.

- A media intelligence company that creates and scales Arabic content, helping brands make data-driven marketing investments. Xsquare - Helping businesses connect their financial operations in one unified view, saving them time from navigating disconnected tools to make sense of their money.

With Batch 11 concluding in July, applications for the next cohort are open. Startups from across the MENA region are invited to join the strong and growing community of ambitious founders shaping the future of innovation in the region. Apply here.

About 500 Global

500 Global is a global asset manager with $2B in assets under management (as of December 31, 2025) investing across venture and growth strategies in technology-driven companies worldwide. Since 2010, the firm has backed more than 5,000 founders across 3,000+ companies in 80+ countries — including 35+ unicorns and 160+ companies valued above $100 million (including private, public, and exited companies). Beyond capital, 500 Global partners with governments, sovereign funds, and institutions to design and manage platforms aligned with long-term economic development priorities. Its portfolio spans AI, fintech, digital infrastructure, climate innovation, and the sectors defining the next era of global competitiveness. The firm has launched 200+ startup program batches in 24 markets, accelerated 4,000+ startups, and mentored 6,000+ founders. Learn more: 500.co

About Sanabil Investments

Sanabil is a financial investment company, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), focused on global private investments that include VC/Growth. Sanabil is a dynamic, nimble, and highly experienced team of investment professionals. Sanabil provides partners with patient capital, the ability to invest across multiple funding rounds, and access to the region. At Sanabil, we invest in great ideas, great minds, and great companies. For more information, please visit www.sanabil.com.

DEMO DAY IS AN INVITATION-ONLY EVENT AND THE INTENDED AUDIENCE FOR THIS EVENT IS LIMITED TO "ACCREDITED INVESTORS" AS DEFINED IN REGULATION D UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, AND MEMBERS OF THE PRESS. ALL CONTENT PROVIDED IN THE EVENT IS PROVIDED FOR GENERAL INFORMATIONAL OR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS INVESTMENT, LEGAL, TAX OR ACCOUNTING ADVICE BY 500 GLOBAL OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES OR AS AN OFFER TO SELL OR SOLICITATION OF INTEREST TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. NO CONTENT OR INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE EVENT IS OR IS INTENDED AS AN OFFER TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICE OR FINANCIAL ADVICE BY 500 GLOBAL. 500 GLOBAL MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS AS TO THE ACCURACY OR INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DEMO DAY AND NO LIABILITY CAN BE ACCEPTED FOR ANY ERROR OR OMISSIONS. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD ANY CONTENT HEREIN OR IN THE EVENT BE CONSTRUED AS FUND MARKETING MATERIALS BY PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS CONSIDERING AN INVESTMENT INTO ANY 500 GLOBAL INVESTMENT FUND. INCLUSION AS A PRESENTING COMPANY IN DEMO DAY DOES NOT NECESSARILY CONFIRM INVESTMENT BY A 500 GLOBAL FUND IN SUCH COMPANY. 500 GLOBAL HAS NOT TAKEN ANY ACTIONS TO QUALIFY THE DISTRIBUTION OF THE EVENT UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY JURISDICTION WHERE ACTION FOR THAT PURPOSE IS REQUIRED. PERSONS OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES WHO VIEW THE EVENT MUST OBSERVE ANY APPLICABLE LAWS AND RESTRICTIONS RELATING TO VIEWING THIS EVENT AND ANY RELATED ACTIVITIES OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES.

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*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Media Inquiries: press@500.co