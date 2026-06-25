Open to creators with as few as 1,000 followers, the platform rewards genuine passion for our brands with exclusive access, upskilling, and visibility across L’Oréal’s iconic brands

Already live in 19 markets globally, the GCC launch marks a strategic shift from transactional influencer campaigns toward a sustainable, relationship-first creator model

Dubai, UAE: L’Oréal Middle East today announced the launch of LOREALISTAR in the GCC, the group’s global, multi-brand creator loyalty platform designed to build authentic, long-term relationships between the L’Oréal Groupe’s iconic brands and the region’s digital creator community. With the GCC boasting one of the highest social media penetration rates globally over 90% (source: GWI 2025), this launch taps into a highly engaged, youth-driven digital landscape. Already live in 19 markets across Europe, North America and Australia, LOREALISTAR launches in the GCC as part of L’Oréal Groupe’s wider ambition to enroll one million creators globally and build longer-term relationships with creators across its brand portfolio.

Designed for Creators at Every Stage

LOREALISTAR is built on a simple belief that the most compelling voices in beauty aren’t always the loudest ones. Open to creators with as few as 1,000 followers, the platform focuses on engagement, creativity and community connection rather than follower count alone.

Through the platform, creators can connect with brands across the L’Oréal portfolio and access:

Exclusive access to brand experiences, products and events that money can’t buy

Professional development and upskilling tailored to the evolving creator landscape

Visibility and amplification on official L’Oréal brand channels

Networking opportunities within a growing community of creators and brand teams

The platform rewards ongoing participation and engagement, giving creators more opportunities to grow their presence, develop professionally and build closer relationships with the brands they already use and love.

“We see incredible creativity coming out of this region every day, and LOREALISTAR was built to support that talent in a more meaningful, long-term way. The platform gives creators access to opportunities, experiences and communities across our brands, while also helping us build stronger relationships with the people shaping beauty conversations in the GCC,” said Olfa Messaoudi, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, L’Oréal Middle East.

Building Longer-Term Creator Partnerships

LOREALISTAR reflects L’Oréal Middle East’s growing focus on longer-term creator partnerships. Rather than focusing only on one-off campaigns, the platform is designed to build more consistent relationships with creators over time.

Across the GCC, emerging voices and everyday creators are building highly engaged, tight-knit communities based on shared passions and authentic beauty advice. The L’Oréal Groupe has worked closely with creators across the region for years, and LOREALISTAR builds on that by creating a more centralised and community-driven experience to nurture these passionate voices across its brands.

As the platform grows globally, it will also help L’Oréal better understand how creator communities engage with beauty content across different platforms, audiences and markets.

Who Can Join

LOREALISTAR is open to creators living anywhere in the GCC, with UAE as the primary launch market. Creators across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman are equally welcome to join from day one.

From beauty and wellness to lifestyle and fashion, LOREALISTAR welcomes any creator with an engaged community and a genuine passion for the L'Oréal universe — regardless of niche. To join, creators must be at least 18 years old and have a minimum of 1,000 followers on at least one social media platform.

Creators can sign up now at me.lorealistar.com.

About L’Oréal Middle East

L’Oréal is the world’s leading beauty company with an established presence in the Gulf region since the 1960s. The company formally set up operations in the region in 1998 as L’Oréal Middle East, and today has three entities across the GCC region, employing over 500 employees, with a diversified mix of 56 nationalities. L’Oréal Middle East created its subsidiaries L’Oréal KSA in 2012 and L’Oréal UAE in 2015 to serve its key markets. L’Oréal Middle East offers an inclusive portfolio of over 35 beauty brands across four divisions, Consumer, Professional, Luxury and Dermatological Beauty.

In 2026, L’Oréal has been recognised as a global environmental leader with triple ‘A’ score by the CDP, for the tenth year in a row. During the same year, L’Oréal was named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the 17th time in a row.

For more information, please contact:

L’Oréal Middle East

Zeina Haddad

zeina.haddad@loreal.com

HAVAS Red PR

Diaa Al Jurdy

diaa.al-jurdy@redhavasme.com

HAVAS Red PR

Tala Majzoub

tala.majzoub@redhavasme.com

HAVAS Red PR

Afrin Anosh

afrin.anosh@redhavasme.com