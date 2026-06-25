ABU DHABI, UAE — I.M. Mamlouk & Co., an ADGM-regulated investment firm building an institutional platform for the GCC private equity mid-market, sets out its market thesis and names Narrative One as its communications partner.

The investment firm targets established, profitable businesses with enterprise values of roughly $50–250 million — a segment that is arguably underserved by institutional capital despite driving much of the region's economic diversification. Founded by Issam Al-Mamlouk, formerly of J.P. Morgan's investment banking team in New York and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) in Riyadh, the firm combines global large-cap discipline and institutional governance to help build the next generation of regional champions.



“The Gulf's mid-market is one of the most overlooked opportunities in global private markets — full of strong, well-run businesses that can benefit greatly from strong governance and access to global capital to accelerate their growth. We're building a platform to provide that, and Narrative One understands both private capital and how to communicate what we’re striving to achieve.” said Issam Al-Mamlouk, Founder & CEO, I.M. Mamlouk & Co.

Tarek Fouad, Founder & CEO, Narrative One, added “Issam is exactly the kind of partner we built Narrative One to serve — global pedigree, real conviction, and a thesis the market needs to hear. Our job is to make sure that by the time the market looks for I.M. Mamlouk & Co., the story is already there.”

About I.M. Mamlouk & Co.

I.M. Mamlouk & Co. is an ADGM-regulated investment firm building an institutional private-equity platform for the GCC mid-market. Founded by Issam Al-Mamlouk — formerly of J.P. Morgan and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) — the firm focuses on established, profitable regional businesses with enterprise values of roughly $50–250 million, pairing institutional governance with operational rigour.

About Narrative One

Narrative One is a specialist communications firm for investment firms and their portfolios across MENA. Operating natively in English and Arabic and led by former operators and investors, it helps private equity, venture, and technology clients build the narratives that attract capital, partners, and talent.

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