Abu Dhabi, UAE – Presight, a global leader in applied AI for intelligent systems, today announced the 12 companies joining Cohort II of its AI Accelerator programme.

The companies were selected following a global application process that attracted 376 applications from 62 countries. Since April, Presight conducted a rigorous evaluation process involving application reviews, interviews, and detailed assessments, resulting in an initial shortlist of 33 companies before narrowing the field to 16 finalists who participated in virtual Pitch Days held in early June.

Collectively, the 33 shortlisted companies raised more than USD$341 million in capital, generated over USD$28 million in contracted annual recurring revenue, and achieved a combined valuation exceeding USD$2.1 billion, backed by the likes of Samsung Ventures, AMD, LG, Atlantic Labs, Airbus Ventures, KDB Capital, and Franklin Templeton, demonstrating the exceptional quality of applicants attracted to the programme.

Following the evaluation process, Presight selected 12 companies for Cohort II, expanding the intake for this cohort in recognition of the strong finalist group and the number of companies that successfully met the programme’s selection criteria.

The selected companies are:

AIM Intelligence (South Korea) — AI safety and security company building red teaming and runtime guardrail technologies to keep enterprise and government AI systems under control.

AIRMO (Germany / Luxembourg / UAE) — AI-powered satellite and aerial monitoring of methane emissions for energy, landfills, and regulators.

AITRICS (South Korea) — Clinical early-warning AI that predicts patient deterioration inside hospitals.

Dtonic (South Korea) — AI-powered data platform that transforms spatio-temporal and physical-world data into real-time operational intelligence for AI City, Defense, and Retail operations..

Featherless AI (United States) — Enables serverless AI inference and flexible fine-tuning by dynamically scaling GPU infrastructure based on demand rather than model count.

FlyNex (Germany) — AI-driven platform for automated, drone-based inspection of critical infrastructure such as energy grids and telecom networks.

FortyGuard (UAE) — AI-powered temperature intelligence delivering hyperlocal forecasting, analytics, and decision intelligence for businesses, cities, and critical infrastructure.

MangoBoost (South Korea / United States) — HW-SW codesigned Agentic AI infrastructure for the scalable and sustainable data centre.

rahd·AI (United Kingdom) — AI platform transforming unstructured data into end‑to‑end decommissioning intelligence and decision support for oil and gas operators.

TheStage AI (United States) — Automated AI model acceleration without fine-tuning.

Transparently.AI (Singapore) — Forensic-finance AI that detects accounting manipulation and financial-statement fraud.

Trust Exam (Kazakhstan) — AI Proctoring and Exam Security for High-Stakes Assessments.

The finalists were evaluated by an eight-member jury comprising Fatma Essa Almheiri, Director of Technology Adoption and Development at the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; Sultan Al Hajji, Vice President of Public Affairs and Alumni Relations at MBZUAI; Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight; Dr. Adel Alsharji, Chief Operating Officer of Presight; Magzhan Kenesbai, Chief Growth Officer of Presight; Slava Alipov, AI Advisor to the Group Chief Executive Officer of G42; Tina Daher, Principal at Shorooq Ventures; and Shaun Lim, Co-Managing Director of K3 Ventures.

The 16 companies selected to participate in the Cohort II Pitch Days represented a broad range of AI applications and technologies, including AI inference optimisation, AI security and safety, climate intelligence, infrastructure inspection, data centre infrastructure, greenhouse gas monitoring, smart city platforms, financial intelligence, healthcare AI, industrial AI, video analytics, education technology, quantum-safe data protection, and AI solutions for the energy sector.

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, said: “The calibre of the finalists for Cohort II has been exceptional, and we extend our sincere gratitude to all the founders for their participation and the exceptional quality they brought to the programme.

“By bringing leading AI innovators from around the world to Abu Dhabi, the AI ecosystem we are building grows more powerful with every cohort, and we are reinforcing the UAE’s position as a home for applied and sovereign AI – where cutting-edge technologies are not only developed but deployed at scale. Through the Presight AI Accelerator, we will enable these companies to scale faster while delivering solutions with real-world impact.”

Through the programme, participants gain access to the expertise and ecosystems of G42 and Presight, including technical guidance and strategic direction, as well as opportunities to engage with partners and customers across the UAE and Presight’s international footprint. The cohort will also have access to Presight’s international Advisory Board, which is chaired by His Excellency Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of Presight, and includes two prominent global technology investors: Jack Selby, Managing Director at Thiel Capital, and Meng Xiong Kuok, Founder and Managing Partner of Singapore’s K3 Ventures.

During Cohort I of the programme, select companies were chosen for investments from Presight's venture capital arm, which will also be available to Cohort II.

The Cohort II Bootcamp of the Presight AI Accelerator will take place in the coming months, bringing together the UAE ecosystem to showcase the cohort and connect participating companies to immediate commercial opportunities.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi–based G42, and a global leader in applied AI for intelligent systems.

Operating across infrastructure, capital, and societal systems, Presight builds and deploys AI-enabled platforms that embed operational intelligence into complex environments at national and enterprise scale. Its systems operate within secure and regulated frameworks, ensuring resilience, accountability, and long-term performance.

Intelligence. Applied.

For further information, please contact media@presight.ai