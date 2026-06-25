The carrier has also introduced enhanced digital tools, streamlining shipment management and improving real-time visibility on its customer portal

Upgraded booking features on its website enable customers to independently update and manage bookings, reducing manual intervention and improving efficiency

reducing manual intervention and improving efficiency These updates form part of a wider digital strategy, including SmartTrack solution, delivering greater transparency, control and connectivity across the shipment journey

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Etihad Cargo, the logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has expanded its website, www.etihadcargo.com, to include five additional languages, making it easier for customers and partners to access services and manage shipments manage shipments and engage with Etihad Cargo through a more personalised digital experience.

As part of its expanding international operations, Etihad Cargo’s website will now be available in Japanese, German, Spanish, Chinese and Arabic, enabling customers around the world to access services and manage shipments in their preferred language and improving accessibility across international markets.

Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer at Etihad Airways, said, ‘“Enhancing the customer experience is at the heart of Etihad Cargo’s digital strategy. We are continuously investing in tools and capabilities that make it easier, faster and more intuitive for customers to do business with us. These latest enhancements reflect our commitment to creating a truly global digital experience that empowers customers with greater accessibility, visibility and control throughout their shipment journey. Expanding our website to include additional languages is an important step in that journey, helping us create a more accessible and seamless experience for customers and partners across our global network”

The carrier has also introduced a series of enhancements to its online portal, designed to simplify shipment management and provide greater control over bookings. The addition of a preferred shipment time selection allows users to align bookings with specific flight departure windows, improving planning accuracy. New shipment sub-statuses provide greater transparency and clearer insight into the progress of cargo at every stage.

Additional updates include the introduction of local time stamps across booking timelines, ensuring greater clarity and consistency when tracking shipments across multiple time zones. Enhancements to user management now offer a faster and more intuitive administrative experience, while upgraded portal booking management functionality enables customers to independently update and manage bookings, even those made on instant offer and spot rates, offering greater flexibility and efficiency throughout the process.

These latest enhancements form part of Etihad Cargo's ongoing investment in digital innovation, designed to simplify customer interactions, improve operational efficiency and deliver a more seamless end-to-end cargo experience. Together, they support Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global logistics hub while reinforcing Etihad Cargo's commitment to providing customers worldwide with smarter, more connected and increasingly self-service digital solutions.