UAE, Dubai – PMKConsult and Havelock One Interiors have completed the full turnkey refurbishment of the RAK Academy Khuzam campus, delivering a comprehensive transformation commissioned by Marjan. The project marks a significant upgrade to one of the UAE’s long‑established international schools, enhancing both its learning environments and overall campus experience.

Spanning over 226,000 sq. ft., the project scope included both design development and execution of refurbishment works to the reception, café area, library, existing classrooms, restrooms, corridors, and the full renovation of the original swimming pool, along with the construction of a brand-new pool, all delivered within an operational school environment.

The project was re‑envisioned by Marjan Design Lab (MDL) through a comprehensive redistribution of the floor plans. This led to targeted demolition works and the creation of a new central “heart” within the existing building, transforming an oversupply of classrooms into a meaningful asset by converting 30 closed rooms into open learning oases. These new spaces reshaped the previously long, static corridors into interactive zones that connect active learning areas and support the school’s academic approach.



“Delivering this refurbishment within a live school environment required disciplined planning and an uncompromising approach to health and safety, and safeguarding. With phased construction, strict access control, and continuous monitoring in place, our team ensured the campus remained safe and fully operational throughout. The result is a transformation that supports how students and teachers use the space in a modern learning environment,” said Adrian Sellar, Division Director of Havelock One.

The interior fit out was developed from a schematic design provided by the client and managed by PMKConsult as Lead Design Consultant, and their partner BDP. As the Design & Build contractor, Havelock One produced the detailed drawings and shop drawings required to deliver both the functional layout and the intended aesthetic direction.

“We conducted early investigations of existing conditions, which helped build the composition for enabling complex MEP and structural works. Without hindering operations, we successfully delivered the project through close coordination with the client, school management, and the Project and Lead Design consultant - PMKConsult,” concluded Sellar.

PMKConsult were appointed as the Lead Design Consultant and Project & Cost Management Consultant. Overseeing cost planning and stakeholder alignment, the PMKConsult Commercial team worked tirelessly alongside Havelock One and Marjan’s commercial team to value engineer the project, maintaining budget compliance and achieving a 31% reduction to initial project costings while maintaining the design vision.

Following the appointment of Havelock One as the Design & Build contractor, PMKConsult’s role expanded to cover full Project Management, Commercial Management, Site Supervision, and Architect of Record (AOR) services, ensuring quality and consistency throughout every phase of delivery.



“Delivering a refurbishment of this scale within an occupied, heritage school campus was indeed a complex undertaking, requiring thoughtful planning. The project team at Havelock One handled all activities professionally and with foresight, ensuring that the works progressed without disrupting daily operations. Establishing an isolation area for the mobility of logistics was one such thoughtful approach. We appreciate the efforts of all stakeholders that led to a smooth and timely handover.” Graham MacGregor, Head of Projects, PMKConsult said.

Commenting on the inauguration of the school, Philip Lee, Vice Principal, praised, “The transformation of our Khuzam campus has been remarkable. PMKConsult and Havelock One Interiors not only understood the vision we had for our facility but also delivered it with sensitivity to the fact that learning continued throughout the process. Their attention to detail has provided us with modern, inspiring spaces that reflect the values and ambitions of RAK Academy. We are grateful for this collaboration and proud of the result.” - Phillip Lee, Vice Principal, RAK Academy

A representative from Marjan Design Lab commented: “At Marjan Design Lab, our approach is rooted in creating environments that actively support learning, wellbeing and community. For the RAK Academy Khuzam campus, the focus was on reimagining underutilised spaces into flexible, open learning environments that encourage collaboration, movement, and engagement. The result is a campus that feels intuitive, human-centric and future-ready, while remaining respectful of its existing character.”

About Havelock One Interiors

Established in 1998, Havelock One is now recognised as one of the leading fit out and manufacturing players in the industry. Based in five countries (Bahrain, KSA, Kuwait, UAE and Qatar), across seven offices, it employs over 1,900 people across the GCC with its main headquarters and 520,000 sq. ft. factory facilities located in Askar, Bahrain. Over the past 25 years, Havelock One has completed more than 9,000 fit out projects, across a range of sectors including hospitality, retail, entertainment, commercial, government, residential, F&B and more.

Contact: Charlotte Bellamy, Head of Marketing | pr@havelockone.com | +971 50 542 5951

About PMK Consult

PMK Consult is a leading project management consultancy based in the Middle East, providing end-to-end solutions across construction, fit-out, and infrastructure projects. With expertise spanning project planning, cost management, design management, and delivery oversight, PMK Consult partners with clients to turn complex developments into successful outcomes.

Contact: Daiy Calisura, Marketing Manager | daiy.calisura@pmkconsult.com

About Marjan

Marjan is the investment, hospitality and lifestyle company in Ras Al Khaimah, redefining destination development by combining visionary master planning with world-class hospitality and vibrant community living. As the force behind iconic projects such as Al Marjan Island, Marjan Beach, RAK Central, and the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island, Marjan is driving Ras Al Khaimah’s transformation into one of the world’s most dynamic, sustainable, and liveable destinations for investors, residents, and visitors alike.

Contact: Maha Galieva, Head of Marketing | maha@marjan.ae

About RAK Academy

Celebrating 51 years of excellence, RAK Academy is the leading international school in Ras Al Khaimah and the Northern Emirates. With branches in Khuzam, Al Hamra, and Al Rams, it provides a continuous journey from Pre-K to Grade 12, delivering both the UK Curriculum and the International Baccalaureate (IB). RAK Academy is recognized not only for its strong academic outcomes but also for shaping compassionate, well-rounded leaders who live by the school’s ethos of “Learning Excellence with a Community Heart.”