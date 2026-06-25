Dubai: Varenne Capital Partners announces the opening of a new office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) with the establishment of Varenne Capital Ltd, a wholly owned UAE subsidiary regulated by the DFSA.

After successfully developing its business across Europe, Varenne Capital’s expansion to the Emirates marks a new chapter for its international development and adds a new presence in one of the world’s most dynamic and forward-looking financial centers.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our office in DIFC, a leading international financial hub which offers the energy, the talent, and the connections that a firm like ours needs for its growth” explained Giuseppe Perrone, co-founder and President of Varenne Capital Partners. “Giacomo de Nardis, one of the firm’s most senior associates, will be leading the initiative. His more than 15 years’ tenure at Varenne and his deep involvement in our investment process make Giacomo the ideal person to represent the firm in its new chapter”.

Giacomo de Nardis, Senior Executive Officer and Director of Varenne Capital Ltd, highlighted: “Dubai has established itself as one of the most dynamic and innovative financial ecosystems in the world, bringing together exceptional talent, technological depth and a spirit of ambition that sets it apart. It is an extraordinary environment to be part of, and I am proud to represent Varenne Capital in the region".

The expansion comes as Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a leading global financial hub, with DIFC at the core of this growth as the only financial centre in the region operating at scale across all sectors. Home to over 8,800 active registered companies and more than 550 wealth and asset management firms, DIFC offers a robust, internationally recognised legal and regulatory framework, alongside deep access to regional and global capital flows.

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer, DIFC Authority, said: “We welcome Varenne Capital Partners to DIFC as they establish operations in the region. Their decision to establish in DIFC underscores the strength of our reputation as the leading choice for internationally regulated financial firms. Their established track record and rigorous investment approach bring added credibility and expertise to our asset management community.”

About Varenne Capital Partners

Varenne Capital Partners is a Paris-based research and process-driven global investment manager founded by its current management team in 2003. Our purpose is to deliver superior long-term returns with minimum necessary risk-taking and maximum added value. We strive to achieve this goal by developing and combining several investment frameworks – Long Equity, Short Equity, Merger Arbitrage and Tail Risk Hedging. Our investment approach is centered on proprietary research and a structured, formalized, and replicable investment process developed over more than two decades.

Varenne Capital Partners is authorized and regulated by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”), and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as an Exempt Reporting Adviser. Varenne Capital Ltd is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”).

For further information, please visit our website: varennecapital.com, or follow us on LinkedIn

For media enquiries, please contact:

Isabelle Voci | Varenne Capital Partners

ivoci@varennecapital.com

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms, including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation firms, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region’s deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq.ft. allocated to future technologies including the world’s largest Innovation Hub and world’s first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including the Museum of Digital Art, the region’s first museum dedicated to digital art and new technologies.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Burson | bursonglobal.com

DIFC@bursonglobal.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications

rasha.mezher@difc.ae