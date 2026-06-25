DUBAI, UAE - Pet Corner, the homegrown UAE pet care brand founded by brothers Gaurav and Sidarth Mahindra more than two decades ago, have opened the doors to its largest space yet: a 20,000 sq Experiential Centre in Dubai Investment Park, unveiled at a public opening event for the region’s pet parents and their pets. More than a store, the centre reimagines what a visit to a pet destination can be, bringing retail, expert services, education, and community together in one environment built around the belief that has guided the company since day one: pets are family.

What began in 2004 as a single store in Dubai Investment Park has grown into one of the UAE’s most recognised pet care ecosystems, with 20+ stores, 25,000+ products, and services spanning grooming, veterinary care, and a regional distribution network that connects leading global pet brands to markets across the GCC and India. The new Experiential Centre is the fullest expression of that journey: designed as a destination rather than a shop floor, it invites visitors to explore products at their own pace, meet specialists, discover services, and take part in educational sessions, with knowledgeable staff on hand throughout to help them make confident, well-informed choices at every stage of their pet’s life.

“When we started, our promise was simple: to make life better for pets and easier for the people who love them,” says Sidarth Mahindra, Co-Founder of Pet Corner. “Everything we have built since, from our stores to our clinics to this new centre, comes back to the idea that pets are part of the family. This space is our way of bringing that belief to life.”

That same care extends well beyond the centre, straight to customers' doorsteps. The Pet Corner app (petcorneruae.com) puts the brand's full range, thousands of products across every leading pet brand, just a few taps away, so the essentials pet parents rely on are always there when they need them. In eligible areas, orders arrive in as little as 15 minutes, while a smart Autoship option delivers favourite food and supplies on a recurring schedule at exclusive discounts, taking the last-minute scramble out of pet care entirely. Add loyalty rewards that give back with every purchase and gift cards for the pet lovers in your life, and the app becomes the easiest way to keep pets happy, healthy, and well-stocked, all year round.

The centre has also been conceived as a gathering place for the wider industry - a space to host educational workshops, product launches, training sessions, adoption drives, and community events that bring retailers, veterinarians, manufacturers, animal welfare groups, and pet parents together.

Education runs through everything the centre stands for, and the brand's boldest expression of that belief lives online. Pet Corner University (www.petcorner.io), a passion project of founders Sidarth and Gaurav Mahindra, is a free digital academy built for pet and animal lovers of every age. Through short, interactive courses, children and families can learn the essentials of caring for cats, dogs, birds, fish, and small pets, then bring that knowledge to life with hands-on features like virtual habitat designers, a virtual pet to nurture, games, and challenges. As they progress, learners earn points, unlock rewards, and work towards certifications, turning responsible pet care into something genuinely fun to master. Available in both English and Arabic, the platform reflects the founders' conviction that better lives for pets begin with better-informed pet parents, and that the surest way to raise a generation of them is to make learning a joy.

“The pet community across the Middle East and India is growing quickly, and expectations are rising with it,” says Gaurav Mahindra, Co-Founder of Pet Corner. “We wanted to create a space where the whole community can come together, to learn from one another, raise standards, and ultimately give pets better lives. That collaboration is what will move our industry forward.”

The launch marks the beginning of an ambitious new chapter for Pet Corner, one focused less on selling products and more on creating meaningful experiences for pets and the people who care for them. As the brand looks ahead, its purpose remains exactly where it began: better lives for pets, and greater peace of mind for the families who love them. Pet parents and members of the pet community are warmly invited to visit the new Experiential Centre at Dubai Investment Park 2.

Pet Corner’s stores span the UAE, with outlets at Sheikh Zayed Road, Jumeirah Park, Mirdif (Shorooq), Al Barsha, Nad Al Hamar, Al Warsan, Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Beach Residences, Motor City, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai Investment Park 2, Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa City, Al Raha, Al Mamsha, and Fujairah. Pet Corner’s VET Veterinary Clinics are located in Al Barsha and at Town Square, Nshama.

For more information and to keep up with the latest news, follow @petcornerdxb on Instagram and Facebook or visit www.petcorneruae.com. You can find the Pet Corner Experiential Centre at Dubai Investment Park 2 or get in touch via the hotline on 800 PET CORNER or WhatsApp on +971 56 401 3533.

About Pet Corner:

Founded in the UAE more than two decades ago by brothers Sidarth and Gaurav Mahindra, Pet Corner is one of the region’s leading pet care brands, built on the belief that pets are family. What began as a single store has grown into a complete pet care ecosystem spanning retail, grooming, veterinary clinics, and pet-care support services, as well as a distribution business that brings premium global pet brands to markets across the GCC and India. With 20+ stores, 25,000+ products and a range of express and at-home services, Pet Corner is dedicated to making pet ownership easier, more enjoyable, and more accessible at every stage of a pet’s life. Pet Corner’s stores span the UAE, with outlets at Sheikh Zayed Road, Jumeirah Park, Mirdif (Shorooq), Al Barsha, Nad Al Hamar, Al Warsan, Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Beach Residences, Motor City, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai Investment Park 2, Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa City, Al Raha, Al Mamsha, and Fujairah. Pet Corner’s VET Veterinary Clinics are located in Al Barsha and at Town Square, Nshama.

For more information, visit www.petcorneruae.com.

For media requests:

Darshana Dinesh Kumar

TishTash Communications

Email: darshana@tishtash.com