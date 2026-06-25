Kuwait City: KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – has been listed on the Forbes Global 2000 list for 2026, one of the world's most recognized rankings of publicly listed companies. KIPCO is one of only four Kuwaiti companies included in this year's list.

Published annually by Forbes, the Global 2000 ranks the world's largest public companies using four key financial indicators – sales, profits, assets and market value – making it one of the most comprehensive and widely followed assessments of corporate scale and performance.

KIPCO's inclusion reflects the strength of its diversified portfolio, disciplined financial management and long-term investment strategy, as well as the resilience of its business model across multiple sectors and markets.

Commenting on this achievement, Sheikha Dana Naser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, KIPCO’s Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Being recognized in the Forbes Global 2000 is an independent endorsement of the strength and resilience of KIPCO’s business. It reflects the disciplined approach we have taken to building a diversified portfolio, strengthening our financial position and creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

She added:

“This recognition is also a testament to the dedication of our teams across the Group and the collective performance of our portfolio companies. As we continue executing our strategy, we remain focused on prudent capital allocation, sound governance and identifying opportunities that support sustainable growth across the markets in which we operate.”

KIPCO has continued to execute a strategy focused on strengthening its portfolio, enhancing financial flexibility and supporting the long-term growth of its operating companies. Over the past several years, the Group has completed a number of strategic transactions, strengthened its balance sheet through proactive liability management and continued to advance its sustainability and governance frameworks.

The Forbes Global 2000 recognition further reinforces KIPCO's position as one of the region’s leading investment holding companies and reflects the Group's continued commitment to delivering long-term value through disciplined execution, portfolio diversification and responsible growth.

About KIPCO

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – KIPCO – is a holding company that invests in the Middle East and North Africa. Its strategy of acquiring, building, scaling and selling companies in the MENA region has worked successfully for over 35 years.

KIPCO’s main business sectors are financial services, food, petrochemicals & oil services, media, real estate and education. It’s financial service interests include commercial banking, asset management and investment banking.

Further information:

Eman Al Awadhi

Group Senior Vice President

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Eman.Alawadhi@kipco.com

Meshari Al Duhaim

Senior Manager

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Meshari.Alduhaim@kipco.com