Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Major Developments has officially announced the signing of the contractor for the enabling works of Colibri Views in RAK Central, marking a significant step not only for the project itself but for the district’s larger development journey. The milestone was marked in the presence of Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developments, Salih Elalo, Chief Projects Officer at Major Developments, and Ihsan Al-Zaidi, Project Manager at the Construction Piling Company (CPC). With this milestone, Major Developments becomes one of the first developers to formally commence construction activity within RAK Central, reinforcing its early and active role in shaping one of Ras Al Khaimah’s most important emerging business and lifestyle destinations.

For the enabling works at Colibri Views, Major Developments has appointed Construction Piling Company (CPC), led on the project by Ihsan Al-Zaidi, Project Manager. With two decades of regional experience and a strong record of delivery, CPC was founded in 2006 and has delivered more than 1,000 projects across the GCC. The company is well regarded for its foundation engineering capabilities, technical strength, and reliable execution standards, making it a fitting partner for a project of Colibri Views’ scale and ambition.

The appointment carries added significance given that the same contractor was also selected for Manta Bay on Al Marjan Island, where proven execution and visible construction progress have already established confidence in delivery standards. That continuity reflects a strategic decision by Major Developments to build on demonstrated performance, while maintaining strong progress across its expanding portfolio. In the case of Colibri Views, it also signals a clear commitment to timely advancement and disciplined execution, as the project moves forward in line with its delivery vision.

Positioned within the heart of RAK Central, Colibri Views has been conceived in sync with the district’s larger live-work-play ecosystem, a masterplan shaped around business activity, residential appeal, leisure, and growing urban connectivity. The project’s amenity offering has been designed in that same spirit, bringing together the best of leisure and functionality through features such as business lounges, lifestyle-led spaces, and close proximity to the Wynn Resort. Among its defining highlights is the signature rooftop wellness amenity designed by project partner Patrice Evra, ex-Manchester United champion and former French national team captain. As RAK Central itself continues to record meaningful construction progress, including the advancement of its own offices and core infrastructure, Colibri Views is emerging as part of a larger environment now visibly taking shape on the ground. In that sense, the project contributes not only as a standalone residential address but as an early component of the district’s wider built identity.

For Major Developments, this milestone reflects more than the start of enabling works. It represents active participation in the making of a new urban nucleus for Ras Al Khaimah, in partnership with the broader vision being led for RAK Central. With Colibri Views, the company is helping translate that vision into tangible progress, bringing forward a development that aligns with the district’s pace, purpose, and long-term relevance.