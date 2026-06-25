Dubai, UAE: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, in collaboration with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), organised a specialised webinar titled "AI in Healthcare", bringing together 464 physicians, healthcare professionals, researchers, and individuals interested in emerging medical technologies.

The webinar explored the latest developments in artificial intelligence and its rapidly expanding role across the healthcare sector, highlighting how AI is transforming medical diagnosis, enhancing the quality of patient care, expanding access to healthcare services, and shaping the future of healthcare delivery in line with the sector's accelerating global transformation.

Serving as a knowledge-sharing platform, the webinar examined the growing potential of artificial intelligence to redefine healthcare through advanced technologies that improve diagnostic accuracy, accelerate clinical workflows, support medical decision-making, and enable more efficient and sustainable models of care. It also underscored the importance of equipping healthcare professionals with the knowledge and competencies needed to understand and responsibly harness emerging AI technologies.

Commenting on the initiative, H.E. Dr Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said: "The healthcare sector is undergoing an unprecedented transformation driven by artificial intelligence, which is playing an increasingly pivotal role in advancing medical practice and improving the quality of healthcare services. Through initiatives such as this webinar, the Foundation is committed to providing specialised scientific platforms that bring together leading experts and healthcare professionals to explore the latest global innovations and emerging trends in this rapidly evolving field.

Building awareness and strengthening professional capabilities in artificial intelligence and its practical applications are fundamental to preparing a future-ready healthcare workforce capable of embracing technological advancements to enhance healthcare efficiency and improve patient outcomes. Equally important is fostering a deeper understanding of these transformative technologies to support the adoption of more innovative, inclusive, and sustainable healthcare solutions that ultimately contribute to improving quality of life and community wellbeing."

The webinar featured distinguished experts from Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, including Prof. Mohammad Yaqub, Associate Professor of Computer Vision; Prof. Hisham Cholakkal, Assistant Professor of Computer Vision; and Prof. Aziz Khan, Assistant Professor of Computational Biology. The speakers shared insights into the current and future landscape of artificial intelligence in healthcare, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and practical applications that are reshaping healthcare delivery.

Discussions covered the fundamentals of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced foundation models, while demonstrating how these technologies are being applied to strengthen clinical practice and improve healthcare accessibility. The speakers also presented real-world AI applications in medical imaging analysis, clinical decision support, automated radiology reporting, bilingual healthcare consultations, telemedicine, and intelligent assistive technologies, in addition to AI-powered genomic medicine and precision healthcare designed to deliver more equitable and inclusive patient outcomes.

Accredited for 2.25 Continuing Medical Education (CME) hours, the webinar forms part of the Foundation's ongoing efforts to promote innovation across the healthcare sector, facilitate scientific knowledge exchange, and empower healthcare professionals to keep pace with the latest technological advancements, supporting the development of a more resilient, efficient, and future-ready healthcare ecosystem.