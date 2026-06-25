Foundation works completed at West Residence, the signature tower within phase 1 of Serenia District community; Khansaheb Civil Engineering has mobilised the site, marking the beginning of the main construction

These milestones at Serenia District follow the successful delivery of Serenia Living at Palm Jumeirah, with the majority of owners having already taken over their units

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Palma Development, one of the pioneering developers in the UAE real estate industry, has announced two significant construction milestones across Serenia District, its AED 5 billion master-planned community in Jumeirah Islands. The developer has appointed APCC Piling & Marine Contracting to undertake piling and shoring works at Serenia District East, while confirming the completion of foundation works at West Residence and the mobilisation of the main contractor, Khansaheb Civil Engineering.

APCC Piling & Marine Contracting brings directly relevant experience to Serenia District East, having previously delivered the piling and shoring scope for Serenia District West and Serenia Living on Palm Jumeirah. Their familiarity with Palma's standards and the demands of the Serenia brand made them the natural choice for this next phase of the masterplan.

At West Residence, the completion of foundation works marks a key structural milestone for the 46-storey tower, which represents phase one of Serenia District. Khansaheb Civil Engineering, awarded the AED 760 million construction contract last December, has now mobilised on site and commenced operations, keeping the project firmly on its delivery schedule.

These milestones come on the heels of Palma Development's completion of Serenia Living on Palm Jumeirah, where the majority of owners have already taken over their units following the project's on-time completion. The continued momentum across the Serenia portfolio reflects the developer's disciplined approach to execution, its commitment to client trust, and its focus on protecting investor confidence through consistent, on-schedule delivery.

Commenting on the milestone, Kareem Derbas, CEO of Palma Development, said: “The response from Serenia Living owners following the completion announcement has been outstanding. The vast majority have already taken over their homes, and that level of engagement is a direct reflection of the trust our clients place in us. It is a commitment we take seriously across every project we deliver. At Serenia District, we are building on that same foundation, appointing partners we know, maintaining the pace we have set, and protecting the experience of every client who has chosen to invest with Palma. Business continuity and on-time delivery are not aspirations, they are the standard we hold ourselves to.”

Omar Derbas, Executive Director, Development & Engineering, Palma Development, added: “We are pleased with the appointment of APCC for Serenia District East. Their performance on Serenia Living gave us full confidence in their ability to execute to the standard this masterplan demands. At West Residence, the completion of foundational works and Khansaheb’s mobilisation on site means we are progressing exactly as planned. Each appointment, each milestone, is a deliberate step in a programme we are committed to delivering with precision.”

Spanning more than 600,000 sq. ft. of land with a total built-up area of 3.5 million sq. ft., Serenia District at Jumeirah Islands will comprise six integrated towers centred around six unique lifestyle zones of the community: the Serenia Signature Clubhouse, Health and Social zone, Sports and Recreation spaces, Family Oasis, Nature Discovery zone, and a Wellness Retreat, which together, will offer a unique lifestyle for residents. Designed by Nikken Sekkei, Japan’s leading architectural firm and the third-largest globally, the community draws inspiration from the Japanese Ireko philosophy, blending serenity, simplicity, and the mindful use of space.

Ideally located in Jumeirah Islands, Serenia District offers the perfect balance between urban living and seclusion, just minutes from JLT, DMCC, Uptown, and Dubai Marina. The community is interwoven with 20 kilometres of walkways, encouraging an active, outdoors-oriented lifestyle. Architectural elegance is further enhanced by a dynamic starlight façade, inspired by natural elements and designed to evolve beautifully from day into night.

About Palma Development

Established in 2002, Palma Development is a leading real estate developer in Dubai, renowned for creating premium waterfront communities that deliver long-term value. With a strong track record of on-time delivery and design excellence, Palma is committed to protecting its investors’ wealth while contributing to Dubai’s economic and urban development. Its portfolio includes iconic projects such as Cayan Infinity Tower, Silverene Towers, and Serenia Residences The Palm.