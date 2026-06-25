AlAbdulla: We follow a comprehensive approach to developing our banking services to keep pace with customer needs and market developments.

- Our premium banking service segments are carefully designed to meet customer needs and enhance their wealth growth opportunities.

In line with its commitment to meeting the aspirations of its diverse customer base and providing a comprehensive banking experience that meets the highest standards of quality and innovation, National Bank of Kuwait continues to strengthen its leadership in premium services through the development of a suite of financial solutions and banking services tailored to its various service segments, including Premium, Thahabi, and Elite customers.

These services include access to dedicated Relationship Managers and priority service, as well as advanced investment solutions through NBK Wealth and NBK Invest, offering clients diverse opportunities to efficiently manage and grow their wealth.

These packages reflect the Bank’s commitment to providing added value to its clients through a comprehensive suite of services that combine advanced financial solutions, wealth management services, and exclusive benefits to meet their diverse financial needs at every stage of their lives

NBK’s services also extend to international banking programs and solutions, including mortgages outside Kuwait and cross-border services, catering to clients who wish to manage their finances internationally.

The Bank also offers preferential rates on loans and deposits, a wide range of banking products, and exclusive credit card benefits, including travel offers and lifestyle privileges through strategic partnerships with leading local and international brands.

As part of its commitment to enhancing the digital customer experience, NBK also provides seamless and advanced banking experience through its NBK Mobile Banking App , which allows customers to manage their accounts and conduct transactions easily and securely anytime, anywhere.

On this occasion, Ebraheem AlAbdulla Associate Vice President – Segments commented: “At NBK, we are committed to following a progressive strategic approach in developing our services and products based on understanding market dynamics and the evolving needs of our customers, as well as providing flexible and innovative banking solutions that keep pace with the various stages of their financial lives”.

AlAbdulla added: “We continuously strive to enhance the customer experience, ensuring we deliver value-added services that empower them to manage and grow their wealth efficiently and achieve their long-term goals”.

Finally, AlAbdulla emphasized that the premium service packages have been carefully designed to meet the diverse needs of customers, combining excellence in everyday banking services, wealth growth opportunities, and exclusive benefits, further reflecting NBK’s leadership and market position.

Based on its vision of innovation and digital transformation, and part of its ongoing commitment to simplifying and streamlining services to meet evolving customer needs, NBK will continue to offer comprehensive banking experiences across its global network, while raising the bar for customer service excellence by expanding its portfolio of investment products, all within a comprehensive, customer-focused approach.