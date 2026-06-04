Al Huda Park has entered a new phase of development as Hamatt begins handing over the first retail units to tenants at the highly anticipated lifestyle and retail destination in Makkah, paving the way for its planned opening in the first quarter of 2027.

The first unit has been handed over to Panda Retail Company, marking the commencement of fit-out and operational preparations within the project. This milestone reflects the rapid pace of development and the destination’s readiness to welcome a diverse mix of retail brands. It also comes at a time when the project is gaining significant momentum, driven by Makkah’s accelerating economic and urban transformation, highlighting growing confidence in the city’s next generation of retail and lifestyle destinations.

With construction progress now exceeding 70%, Al Huda Park is gradually transitioning from the development phase to activation and operations in one of the fastest-growing residential areas along the Fourth Ring Road. The project is advancing alongside major developments taking place across Makkah, including plans for Makkah International Airport, the expansion of transport and metro networks, as well as large-scale projects such as King Salman Gate, Al Manar by ROSHN, and Samou Suburb.

Together, these transformative developments are expected to support the city’s long-term growth by creating more than 300,000 job opportunities, delivering thousands of residential units, and expanding hospitality capacity across various districts and neighborhoods.

Against this backdrop, Al Huda Park is emerging as a key component of Makkah’s evolving urban landscape, reflecting shifts in consumer demand and supporting sustainable, year-round consumption patterns driven by the city’s growing population and urban expansion.

The handover of retail units to tenants underscores the steady progress being made in delivering a new generation of urban destinations in Makkah, as the city continues its journey toward building a more diversified and sustainable economy in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.