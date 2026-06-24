Muscat, Sohar International, has officially launched Visa Commercial Choice Travel (VCCT) during a high-profile corporate event held at the Mandarin Oriental, Muscat. This milestone establishes Sohar International as the first bank in Oman to introduce this specialized Corporate Credit Card solution, specifically engineered to transform business-to-business (B2B) supplier payments for Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.

The formal launch was attended by executive leadership from Sohar International and Visa, alongside senior officials from Oman's premier travel agencies. During the event, both institutions jointly showcased the live capabilities of the platform, demonstrating how the specialized corporate credit card directly solves complex transaction challenges faced by the local travel industry.

Commenting on this achievement, Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Acting Chief Wholesale Banking Officer of Sohar International, stated, “As pioneers in the Sultanate's banking sector, launching Visa Commercial Choice Travel reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class corporate innovation. By introducing this specialized corporate credit card to Oman, Sohar International provides OTAs and travel agents with the financial flexibility, robust controls, and global infrastructure needed to optimize operational costs and enhance profitability. We remain steadfast in our pursuit to build a comprehensive portfolio of innovative banking solutions that empower companies to expand and prosper, supporting their journey toward broader horizons of growth and success.”

From his side, Nasser Bdeir, Visa’s General Manager in Oman, stated: " Sohar International’s launch of Visa Commercial Choice Travel Card Program demonstrates a strong commitment to supporting the growth of Oman’s travel industry, as this sector continues to grow and connect globally, this unique program addresses common operational challenges facing travel agencies, like payment delays to suppliers and financial control.”

As travel intermediaries handle high-volume, cross-border payments to airlines, hotels, and global suppliers, this innovative corporate credit card serves as a critical operational catalyst; it enables the deployment of virtual card credentials that offer the specific benefits of single-use or multi-use cards depending on booking needs, ensures advanced risk mitigation with more than 45 custom payment controls to restrict where, when, and how funds are spent, and optimizes cash flow by reducing manual invoicing requirements through faster digital payments directly to international suppliers.

The launch stands as a testimony to Sohar International’s ability to anticipate the diverse payment requirements of Omani corporates and to respond with an advanced suite of solutions, ranging from Corporate Purchasing Cards to Virtual and Preloaded Cards. By enabling key card control functions in its Corporate Internet Banking platform, the bank has delivered measurable benefits to clients, enabling greater transparency, efficiency, and control over expenditures.

This new solution further strengthens Sohar International’s dedication to delivering value-driven solutions for corporates. By combining innovation with deep market insight, and by advancing product development with future-ready capabilities, the bank is charting new pathways in corporate banking while shaping practices that inspire confidence across the financial sector. In doing so, Sohar International continues to align its growth trajectory with Oman Vision 2040 and the nation’s broader priorities of supporting business competitiveness and driving sustainable economic progress.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.