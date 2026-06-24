Abu Dhabi, The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, in collaboration with "Keeta", the international on-demand delivery platform backed by technology leader "Meituan", announced the rollout of awareness campaigns targeting delivery riders. This initiative is part of the Centre’s ongoing efforts to enhance traffic safety, elevate the quality of delivery services, and regulate this vital sector within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

This collaboration aligns with the Centre’s strategic framework to strengthen partnerships with private sector companies, directly contributing to raising the operational efficiency of the delivery sector and ensuring the highest safety standards for delivery riders and road users alike, in line with Abu Dhabi’s objectives to provide a safe and sustainable transport ecosystem.

The scope of cooperation encompasses executing a package of qualitative initiatives and programs aimed at enhancing traffic safety for delivery riders by developing specialised training programs and organizing awareness workshops that contribute to instilling a culture of compliance with traffic regulations, promoting the correct use of personal protective equipment, and raising awareness on the importance of safe riding and adhering to designated lanes, thereby reducing accidents, improving overall road safety, and ensuring smooth traffic mobility. Additionally, the collaboration includes improving the riders' working environment by providing dedicated and fully equipped rest areas at strategic locations, which supports their efficient performance on the roads.

Furthermore, Keeta is working to optimize operational efficiency and route planning by identifying safe paths and dedicated stop and loading zones, which aids in improving overall traffic mobility, as both parties also aim to develop qualification and accreditation programs for delivery riders, improving safety indicators for this segment of road users and ensuring alignment on secure pathways that meet mutual requirements. In this context, Eng. Abdulla Hamad Al Ariani, Acting Executive Director of Planning and Strategic Affairs Sector at the Integrated Transport Centre, emphasized that the Centre continuously strives to develop the delivery sector according to global best practices by implementing regulatory and educational initiatives that boost road safety and service efficiency, highlighting the pivotal role of private sector partnerships in achieving the Emirate's strategic goals.

For his part, Mr. Colin Xu, Head of Logistics Operations at Keeta UAE, stated: "We are keen in Keeta on continuous cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre to support educational initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety of delivery drivers, based on our commitment to implementing best operational practices and compliance with approved regulations and instructions. This is within the framework of our joint efforts to elevate safety standards and quality of services in meeting the needs of the community." Notably, the Centre is executing a series of joint initiatives with various entities and operating companies within the delivery sector to align and integrate public and private efforts, focusing on upgrading safety metrics and fostering a secure, sustainable operating environment, which positively reflects on the quality of services delivered across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

The Centre oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities, ensuring the integration of the mobility system in line with urban and population growth requirements. It also leverages the latest technologies, innovation solutions, and sustainability practices to meet future mobility needs, enhance service efficiency, improve quality of life, and redefine urban mobility standards by promoting sustainable transportation concepts.

About "Keeta":

Keeta is a technology-driven delivery platform that connects consumers with local food and retail merchants and delivery riders. Driven by its mission to "help everyone eat better, live better," Keeta is committed to providing high-quality local products and services that benefit consumers, merchants, and riders simultaneously. Keeta serves as the international arm of the delivery services giant Meituan (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the ticker: 3690), which operates Meituan Waimai, China's leading food delivery platform.