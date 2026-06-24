Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine ,a member of Qatar Foundation, is expanding its investment in healthcare workforce development through the introduction of its Medical Observership Program and the continued success of its Future Doctor Program. Both programs have been developed to create educational pathways that support medical education opportunities for both secondary school students as well as established healthcare professionals.

Prof. Ibrahim Janahi, Chief Medical Officer and Chair of Medical Education at Sidra Medicine, said: “At Sidra Medicine, education is a cornerstone of our mission and a critical investment in the future of healthcare. By creating meaningful opportunities for students, trainees, and healthcare professionals to learn from experienced clinicians and multidisciplinary teams, we are helping develop the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to meet the evolving healthcare needs of our communities. These programs reflect our commitment to fostering talent, advancing medical education, and inspiring the next generation of healthcare professionals.”

New Medical Observership Program Provides Exposure to Academic Healthcare Excellence

The newly introduced Medical Observership Program offers healthcare professionals, medical students, trainees, and academic visitors the opportunity to gain structured observational learning experiences within a leading tertiary academic medical center.

Dr. Murtada Hammad, Director of Medical Education Operations at Sidra Medicine, said: “The Medical Observership Program provides participants with valuable insight into the delivery of specialized healthcare within a world-class academic medical center. By observing multidisciplinary teams in action and gaining exposure to clinical and operational best practices, participants can broaden their professional perspectives and enhance their understanding of modern healthcare systems.”

Designed exclusively for educational and professional development purposes, the program provides supervised exposure to clinical workflows, multidisciplinary models of care, patient safety practices, and operational standards across a specialized healthcare environment. Observerships are non-clinical and do not involve direct patient care or participation in clinical activities.

Available opportunities may include Pediatrics, Pediatric Subspecialties, Women’s Services, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Neonatology, Surgery, and Diagnostic and Support Services, subject to departmental availability and institutional approval. The program is open to physicians, specialists, residents, fellows, medical students, nurses, allied health professionals, and selected high school students. International applicants may also be considered, subject to institutional requirements and approvals.

Inspiring Tomorrow’s Physicians Through the Future Doctor Program

Complementing the Medical Observership Program is Sidra Medicine’s Future Doctor Program, an immersive educational initiative designed to inspire secondary school students who aspire to pursue careers in medicine and healthcare.

Hosted at Sidra Medicine’s state-of-the-art Simulation Center, the five-day program provides students aged 15 to 18 with early exposure to healthcare careers through simulation-based learning, mentorship, clinical department visits, and interactive educational experiences.

Participants gain practical knowledge and valuable insights into patient care, while also developing essential healthcare skills through training in first aid, emergency response, and Basic Life Support. The program includes certification opportunities accredited by the American Heart Association, further enriching students’ learning experience.

Since its launch, the Future Doctor Program has introduced dozens of students to the realities of healthcare practice, helping them explore career pathways and make informed decisions about their academic and professional futures. The program just concluded its first session for 2026, with three more to follow this year.

“Early exposure to healthcare environments can play a transformative role in shaping career aspirations,” added Dr. Hammad. “The Future Doctor Program enables students to engage with healthcare professionals, experience medical learning in a highly interactive environment, and gain a deeper appreciation for the dedication and expertise required in healthcare. It is an investment in the future talent that will one day serve our communities.”

Creating a Continuum of Learning

Together, the Medical Observership Program and Future Doctor Program reflect Sidra Medicine’s commitment to creating a continuum of learning that supports aspiring students, emerging healthcare professionals, and experienced practitioners alike.

By combining mentorship, experiential learning, and academic excellence, Sidra Medicine continues to contribute to the development of a highly skilled healthcare workforce while reinforcing its role as a leading destination for medical education, training, and professional development in Qatar and the region.

Individuals interested in learning more about the Medical Observership Program can contact medicalobservership@sidra.org. For updates on the Future Doctor Program, please visit: https://www.sidra.org/events-calendar.

About Sidra Medicine

Innovating Care. Transforming Lives

From the heart of Qatar, Sidra Medicine, is a private, not-for-profit academic healthcare and research institution for women, children, and young people.

Established by the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development, Sidra Medicine is committed to delivering exceptional patient and family-focused care, conducting innovative biomedical and clinical research, and providing a personalized journey of care and cure and precision medicine specifically for rare and genetic diseases.

To access our specialized healthcare and international patient services, including pediatric care, women's health, and rare disease treatment or to book a consultation at one of our private clinics, please call +974 40033333, visit our website at http://www.sidra.org,or download the Sidra Medicine app, available on the App Store and Google Play.

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