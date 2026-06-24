Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, one of the fastest growing stock exchanges in the world, and Al Ramz Capital today announced the winners of the second round of the Al Ramz Investment and Trading Competition, and the third round of the initiative will start on the 25th of June.

The competition forms part of a broader effort to encourage informed investing, strengthen financial literacy, and promote a culture of long-term wealth creation among individuals across the UAE. By combining real-market participation with an engaging rewards structure, the initiative provides investors with an opportunity to develop practical investment skills while gaining deeper insights into capital markets.

Building on the momentum generated by the first round, participants in Round 2 applied their investment knowledge and trading strategies in a live market environment, competing based on performance rather than portfolio size. The initiative continues to attract growing interest from both new and experienced investors seeking to enhance their understanding of market dynamics and disciplined investing.

The winners of Round 2 are:

Rank Trader One Month Performance Prize 1st Omar Alhadhrami 9.1% 1,000,000 Etihad Guest Miles 2nd Abdallah Alashkar 8.7% 500,000 Etihad Guest Miles 3rd Ismail Hussein 8.0% 250,000 Etihad Guest Miles

Participants were evaluated using Time-Weighted Return (TWR), a methodology designed to measure investment performance independently of portfolio size, ensuring a fair and transparent assessment of trading skill. All participants enjoyed equal access to the market data, reports, and investment insights hosted on the ADX website, enabling them to refine their tactics and build highly effective strategies.

As registrations open for Round 3, which will run from the 25th of June to 24th of July, investors with an active Al Ramz trading account can continue to test their strategies, track their performance through a dedicated online leaderboard, and compete for rewards including another top prize of one million Etihad Guest Miles.

The initiative reflects the shared commitment of ADX and Al Ramz Capital to broaden participation in the UAE’s capital markets and equip investors with the skills, knowledge and confidence needed to make informed financial decisions in an evolving investment landscape.

To learn more about the competition and participate in Round 3, visit: https://alramz.ae/adx-competition

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on 15 November 2000 pursuant to Local Law No. (3) of 2000, which granted the exchange legal rights with independent financial and administrative status, as well as the necessary supervisory and executive powers necessary to carry out its functions. On 17 March 2020, the ADX was converted from a public entity into a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC) in accordance with Law No. (8) of 2020.

The ADX Group, a market infrastructure group comprising the exchange (ADX) and its post-trade ecosystem, including its wholly owned subsidiaries AD Depository and AD Clear, was established. Through its integrated and globally aligned business structure, the ADX Group supports efficient, transparent, and resilient capital markets across trading, clearing, settlement, and custody.

The Group provides an efficient and regulated marketplace for the trading of securities, including equities issued by public joint-stock companies, bonds issued by governments and corporations, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other financial instruments approved by the UAE Capital Market Authority.

The ADX is the second-largest exchange in the Arab region by market capitalization. Its strategy of delivering stable financial performance through diversified revenue streams is aligned with the UAE’s national development agenda, “Towards the Next 50”, which aims to build a sustainable, diversified, and high-value-added economy.

For more information, please contact:

Abdulrahman Saleh ALKhateeb

Manager of Corporate Communication

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

ABOUT AL RAMZ

Founded in 1998, AI Ramz is a UAE-domiciled public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority and the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Al Ramz provides a broad spectrum of services, including asset management, corporate finance, brokerage, security margins, market making, liquidity providing, public offering management and financial research. The company’s specialized asset management services are delivered through its wholly owned subsidiary, ARAM Capital, a regulated entity under the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

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