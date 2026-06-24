​​​​​​Cairo, Elsewedy Electric has announced the launch of three strategic industrial projects in Egypt, with an expected total investment exceeding USD 200 million. With operations and opening scheduled during the first quarter of 2028, this milestone reinforces the company's commitment to strengthening local industrial capabilities, driving the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy, and solidifying the nation's position as a premier regional hub for manufacturing, exports, and integrated supply chains.

The new projects include the establishment of an advanced copper scrap and e-waste recycling complex, a copper tube manufacturing facility serving the air conditioning, refrigeration (AC & HVAC), and home appliance sectors, as well as a new aluminum rod production line dedicated entirely to export markets. Collectively, these projects are expected to create over 300 direct jobs and 1,000 indirect job opportunities.

One of the cornerstone initiatives is the E-Waste & Copper Recycling Complex, which represents a key pillar of the company’s strategic expansion plans. The project is backed by total investments of USD 80 million, including capital expenditures and working capital. It aims to establish an advanced industrial complex equipped with the latest global processing technologies at a strategically prepared site. During its first phase, the facility will have an annual processing capacity of up to 20,000 tons of copper scrap and printed circuit boards, while creating more than 120 direct job opportunities.

The complex relies on advanced processing technologies to convert copper scrap and e-waste into high-purity copper cathodes and precious metals, featuring an engineering design that allows for future expansion and increased production capacity. The project represents an advanced circular economy model, as the copper cathodes produced locally will serve as a key raw material for the company’s new copper pipes factory, enhancing supply chain integration and increasing the value added to industrial resources within the Egyptian market.

As part of its strategy to meet the growing demand for components used in the AC & HVAC and home appliance sectors, Elsewedy Electric intends to invest USD 65 million in establishing a modern copper tube manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of 15,000 tons. The project is expected to generate more than 100 direct jobs during its first phase. The production lines have been designed in accordance with the highest technical standards to meet the requirements of leading manufacturers in these industries. During its initial phase, the project aims to fully satisfy local market demand, supporting the stability of local supply chains and enhancing the competitiveness of related industries.

Building on its regional success and responding to growing demand for its products, the company is launching a new Aluminum rod production line with a USD 55 million investment, leveraging the expertise and strong operational performance of its facilities in Egypt and Saudi Arabia. The project is expected to introduce a new production capacity of 50,000 tons of annually and create over than 100 direct job opportunities. The entire output will be directed toward export markets, further strengthening Egyptian exports and solidify the nation’s position as a regional hub for the manufacturing and export of high-value industrial products.

Eng. Ahmed Elsewedy, President and CEO of Elsewedy Electric, said: “These projects mark a strategic milestone that mirrors our long-term vision of forging an integrated industrial ecosystem that connects advanced manufacturing, recycling, and exports. Through these investments, we aim to enhance value creation within the Egyptian market, develop more efficient and sustainable supply chains, deepen local manufacturing, reduce reliance on imports and support exports, while reinforcing Egypt’s position as a manufacturing and export hub serving regional and global markets.”

Worth noting that Elsewedy Electric is a global leader in energy, infrastructure, and integrated industrial solutions. The company operates in 60 countries, owns more than 34 industrial facilities, and exports its products to over 110 countries worldwide. Through its integrated business model and a legacy of over 80 years of expertise, Elsewedy Electric continues to implement strategic investments that drive economic growth and strengthen Egypt’s position as a regional manufacturing and export hub.