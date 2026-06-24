Three new branches in Kuwait are being prepared for operation within fuel stations in West Abdullah Al Mubarak during 2026

Trolley’s total network reaches 230 stores across Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Kuwait City, Trolley General Trading Company, the convenience-led retail platform listed on the Premier Market of Boursa Kuwait, announced the opening of three new stores in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in addition to its preparations to operate three new branches in Kuwait during 2026, following the completion of fit-out works and the necessary operational requirements.

This step comes as part of Trolley’s strategy to expand its store network across selected locations, enhance customers’ access to everyday products, and strengthen its convenience-led model built around proximity, speed, and ease, supporting the company’s focus on serving daily, high-frequency demand.

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Trolley opened three new stores in Riyadh, including two branches at Sidra Compound by ROSHN, in addition to one branch at Sahl Station on King Fahd Road. These openings reflect the continued growth of the company’s presence in the Saudi market through locations that combine modern residential communities with high-traffic daily destinations. The new branches also support Trolley’s ability to serve a wider customer base in Riyadh and deliver a fast, convenient everyday shopping experience aligned with customers’ recurring needs, whether within residential communities or locations connected to daily mobility.

In Kuwait, Trolley is preparing to operate three new branches within three fuel stations in West Abdullah Al Mubarak, namely Stations No. 165, 159, and 158, during 2026 and following the completion of fit-out works and the necessary operational requirements. These branches follow the company’s receipt of an award letter from Kuwait National Petroleum Company for the investment and operation of central market activity across the three stations for a period of seven years and three months, supporting Trolley’s expansion across strategic locations that serve residential areas and daily customer traffic, while enhancing access to its products and services in Kuwait.

Trolley continues to invest in the selective expansion of its store network, with a focus on locations that support operational efficiency, enhance store productivity, and deliver added value to customers.

This step reinforces Trolley’s continued growth momentum following its listing on Boursa Kuwait, and reflects its focus on executing disciplined expansion plans that strengthen its presence in the convenience retail sector and support its ability to meet customers’ daily needs across Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.