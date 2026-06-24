Cairo, EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced today that its investment banking division’s Debt Capital Markets team has completed its advisory role on Premium’s EGP 239 million securitized bond issuance. The transaction marks Premium’s 11th securitization issuance and the first issuance under the 14th securitization program of EFG Hermes for Securitization.

The issuance is backed by a receivables portfolio assigned to EFG Hermes for Securitization, which acted as the transaction’s special purpose vehicle (SPV). The bond has a tenor of 36 months and is structured into two fixed-rate tranches:

Tranche A – Valued at EGP 66.9 million, with a 12-month tenor and a credit rating of P1.

Tranche B – Valued at EGP 172.1 million, with a 36-month tenor and a credit rating of A.

The transaction adds to EFG Hermes’ continued activity in Egypt’s debt capital markets, where securitization remains an important funding tool for businesses seeking to diversify their financing sources and unlock liquidity from receivables portfolios. Through its advisory, structuring, and execution capabilities, EFG Hermes continues to support issuers in accessing market-based funding solutions that are aligned with investor demand and evolving market conditions.

Commenting on the transaction, Maie Hamdy, Managing Director, Debt Capital Markets at EFG Hermes, said: “We are pleased to continue our partnership with Premium through the successful close of its 11th securitization issuance and the first issuance under the 14th securitization program of EFG Hermes for Securitization. The issuance reflects continued demand for well-structured debt instruments backed by quality receivables. Our focus remains on advising clients on practical financing solutions that support their funding needs, while contributing to the depth and development of Egypt’s debt capital markets.”

EFG Hermes acted as sole financial advisor and sole transaction manager, as well as book-runner, underwriter, and arranger on the transaction. EG Bank served as underwriter and placement agent, while Arab African International Bank (AAIB) acted as custodian. Dreny & Partners acted as legal advisor, and KPMG served as auditor.

About EFG Holding:

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a legacy of more than 40 years of success in five countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) - the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for micro and small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain |

Learn more about us at www.efgholding.com

For further information, please contact:

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@efgholding.com

Omar Salama

Head of Communications of EFG Holding

osalama@efgholding.com

The EFG Holding Public Relations Team

PublicRelations@efgholding.com