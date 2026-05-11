Launch coincides with Letshego’s 15-year milestone in the market

MAPUTO, Mozambique, Mastercard, in collaboration with Mozambican financial services provider Letshego, has launched a debit card in Mozambique, marking a significant step forward in enhancing access to secure, convenient, and globally accepted digital payment solutions.

The introduction of the Letshego Debit Card supports Mozambique’s transition toward a more inclusive digital economy. With digital payment adoption estimated at around 22% of adults, the initiative reflects a strong opportunity to broaden access to trusted financial tools.

The shift from cash to digital payments is widely regarded as a cornerstone of financial inclusion, acting as a gateway for underserved communities to access formal financial services, build verifiable financial footprints, and manage their money more safely and efficiently.

According to the World Bank’s Global Findex 2025, while 79% of adults globally now have access to a financial account, more than a billion people remain excluded, highlighting the critical role digital payments play in bridging this gap.

Leveraging Mastercard’s global network, the card enables customers to transact safely both locally and where accepted, internationally, facilitating everyday payments and greater participation in the formal financial system.

Officially introduced on 6 May 2026 the debit card underscores both organisations’ commitment to advancing innovation, strengthening financial resilience, and enabling more inclusive economic participation. The launch also coincides with Letshego’s 15-year presence in Mozambique, highlighting its sustained investment in delivering customer-centric financial solutions tailored to local needs.

Gabriel Swanepoel, Division President for Africa at Mastercard said, “Expanding access to secure and reliable digital payments is essential to enabling broader financial participation. The Letshego Debit Card provides consumers with a simple, trusted way to transact, supporting greater inclusion and unlocking long-term economic opportunity. By equipping more individuals with the tools to participate in the digital economy, we are helping to build financial resilience and empower communities to thrive in an increasingly connected world.”

Carlos Nhamahango, Chief Executive Officer Letshego, Mozambique added, “As we mark 15 years in Mozambique, this launch reflects our continued commitment to innovation and meaningful local impact. The Letshego Debit Card empowers customers to move beyond cash, transact with confidence, and access financial solutions that support their daily lives and future aspirations.”

By enabling secure digital transactions, the Letshego Debit Card delivers value across the payment’s ecosystem, enhancing consumer safety and convenience, supporting merchants through increased digital acceptance, and contributing to the ongoing development of Mozambique’s financial infrastructure.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Mastercard

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com

About Letshego

Banco Letshego is part of Letshego Africa Holdings Limited, an inclusive financial services group listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange and operating in 11 African markets. In Mozambique, Letshego has been licensed since 2011 as micro bank and upgraded with a commercial bank license since 2016, providing financial solutions to individuals and micro and, small enterprises, with a strong focus on responsible banking, financial inclusion and sustainable economic growth.

Website: www.letshego.com