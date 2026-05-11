Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Thamma Al‑Masar today announced its launch as a Saudi-registered strategy and business consultancy with a long-term commitment to fostering a genuinely Saudi business and nurturing local talent. The new Saudi brand is built to support organizations across Saudi Arabia and the GCC as they navigate one of the most ambitious and exciting economic and cultural transformations in the world. The company also announced the appointment of Ross McAuley as Managing Director, bringing deep regional leadership experience across destination development, brand, commercial strategy and customer experience.

Thamma Al‑Masar is powered by Yonder, a global, insight-led strategy consultancy with offices in London and New York. “Powered by Yonder” means Thamma Al‑Masar draws on Yonder’s global capabilities, proprietary tools and methods, and international experience across insight, strategy, brand, and experience design, thus enabling rigorous, insight-led strategy and the ability to carry that strategy through to execution. Thamma Al‑Masar’s ambition is to build a locally rooted business by developing Saudi talent, with the goal of becoming increasingly locally led over time.

Saudi Arabia’s transformation, spanning giga-projects, global tourism destinations, new sports leagues, cultural institutions, and digitally enabled public services, has created extraordinary opportunity for organizations that can turn ambition into tangible outcomes. Thamma Al‑Masar will partner with leadership teams across the Kingdom and the GCC to define growth strategies, build distinctive brands, and design meaningful customer and citizen experiences aligned with Vision 2030.

“Vision 2030 is creating significant commercial opportunity, and raising expectations for what great looks like,” said Ross McAuley, Managing Director. “Thamma Al‑Masar exists to help leaders turn ambition into results: clearer choices, distinctive brands, and experiences people genuinely choose. And because we’re powered by Yonder, we can bring the very best of our global team and thinking into the Kingdom and work side by side with our clients to bring it to life.”

McAuley joins Thamma Al‑Masar following more than two decades in senior leadership roles spanning Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the UK. Most recently, he served at Qiddiya in Riyadh, where he led commercial strategy and supported destination positioning on the global stage while embedding visitor experience and commercial frameworks across a broad stakeholder landscape. Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer of SSDAlliance, Scotland’s destination management and marketing organization, and held executive leadership roles including Chief Marketing Officer at GEMS Education and Vice President of Brand, Digital, and Loyalty at Jumeirah Group, where he led global brand strategy, digital transformation, guest experience programs and loyalty.

“Thamma Al‑Masar is a market-first business designed around Saudi and GCC client needs, powered by Yonder’s global expertise and standards,” said Michael Simmonds, CEO of Yonder Consulting. “Ross brings decades of leadership experience in the Kingdom, spanning destination development, commercial growth and experience-led transformation. Together, we’re excited to invest in Saudi talent and leadership, and to support organizations as they turn ambitious strategies into implemented change and meaningful impact.”

Thamma Al‑Masar’s work spans strategy, brand, insight and experience design, supporting both public and private sector organizations across areas including giga-projects and destinations, government ministries and authorities, corporate transformation, culture and creativity, luxury hospitality and sport and entertainment.

To learn more, visit yonderconsulting.com/ksa

About Thamma Al‑Masar

Thamma Al‑Masar is a Saudi-registered business and strategy consulting company, powered by Yonder. It is built to help organizations across Saudi Arabia and the GCC shape the next generation of brands and destinations aligned with Vision 2030. Designed for the pace and culture of the region, Thamma Al-Masar combines deep local market understanding with global expertise across insight, strategy, brand and experience design.

Delivered by Yonder’s London-based team and mobilized for the region, its work is driven by rigorous customer, citizen and market insight, connecting human behavior to clear strategic choices and tangible outcomes. From growth strategy and positioning to customer and citizen experiences, EVP and brand launches, Thamma Al-Masar works alongside leadership teams to turn transformation into implemented change and lasting impact.

Website: yonderconsulting.com/ksa

About Yonder

Yonder is an agent of change. With offices in London and New York, their unique mix of capabilities blends deep expertise in research, data science, strategy, and creativity to help businesses shape the future.

Driven by proprietary data and deep customer and market insights, Yonder uncovers the connections between human behaviour, transformative innovation and business growth. By combining insight with imagination, they create confidence in possibility – helping clients think ahead, stay ahead, and create lasting impact in a fast-moving world.

Website: yonderconsulting.com

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