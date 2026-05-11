Ahmed Abas has been named JLL’s Regional Head of Sports and Entertainment for the Middle East & Africa

The new hub in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will offer complete service lifecycle solutions for regional and global developers, investors, and brands

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; LL, a leading global professional services firm specialising in real estate and investment management, has launched a dedicated Sports and Entertainment (S&E) Hub based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While anchored in the Saudi capital, the S&E Hub will serve both regional and global clients and projects, offering end-to-end service lifecycle solutions for sports organisations, developers, investors, and brands looking to unlock the sector's immense potential across markets.

The new hub will serve as a central base for specialised real estate services ranging from leasing and operations management to development consultancy and investment solutions, underscoring JLL’s commitment to delivering iconic venues and meeting real estate objectives through world-class sports and entertainment assets. This strategic expansion leverages JLL’s established position as a sports and entertainment real estate leader, with more than US$87 billion of relevant project value managed globally across more than 60 sports and entertainment organisations.

Ahmed Abas, a certified PPP professional with more than 15 years of experience in the region, has been appointed JLL’s Regional Head of Sports & Entertainment for the Middle East & Africa, to drive the sector’s growth in the region. Ahmed is a seasoned sports and entertainment infrastructure development and finance advisor and sits on the advisory board of multiple sports investments forums, including the Middle East Sports Investment Forum and the World Stadiums and Arenas Summit. He holds an Executive Master in Business of Events (EMBE) from the SDA Bocconi School of Management, currently ranked as the top 6th European Business School. He is an ambassador for this program, which was developed in collaboration with Milano Cortina 2026.

In his new role, Ahmed will leverage the strong investment support from MEA governments to foster the development of the S&E sector, crucial to economic diversification and job creation, in line with the region’s ambitious national transformation strategies.

The launch of the S&E Hub comes at a pivotal time for the MEA region, where the convergence of world-class infrastructure, progressive policies, and experience-led destinations is rapidly developing talent, elevating quality of life, and cultivating a highly competitive sports, and entertainment ecosystem. The region’s experience in hosting major events, tournaments, and e-sports competitions, has further positioned itself firmly on the world stage.

As host of the 2034 FIFA World Cup, Saudi Arabia is setting the pace in the MEA. The Kingdom has ambitious plans for the 2030 Saudi sports market, targeting market growth of SAR 56.82 billion, with the sector expected to contribute 3% to non-oil GDP, up from 1.39% in 2023, according to a Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) report. Successful mega-events across the MEA, from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the Formula One Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, alongside numerous other major sporting and entertainment attractions, have solidified the region’s reputation as a go-to hub for premier international events.

Mireille Azzam Vidjen, Head of Strategic Consulting MEA at JLL, said: “The new Sports & Entertainment offering within our wider consulting portfolio is unique because it allows us to provide specialist advice on sports, and entertainment, whilst integrating such facilities into wider urban communities. This integrated approach delivers better financial viability for our clients and enhanced quality of life for residents, creating destinations that truly serve their communities.”

Ahmed Abas, Regional Head of Sports & Entertainment, MEA at JLL, said: “By nurturing creative industries like sports and entertainment, the MEA region is attracting significant investment and contributing to developing local talent and accelerating jobs in the sector. The region’s world-class infrastructure and supportive business environment are setting a strong foundation for long-term growth. The launch of JLL’s new hub will catalyse this dynamic sector and help our clients navigate complexities, maximise value, and deliver iconic landmarks and integrated entertainment destinations. Our regional and global work on giga projects and sports and entertainment venues positions us as a best-in-class partner, empowering our consulting and capital markets practices with real-time local data and practical experience from our leasing, facilities and property management practices. We look forward to deeper collaboration across the entire ecosystem to directly contribute to the region's economic diversification and community transformation.”

The JLL Sports and Entertainment Hub will connect leading global operators with local demand and actively support clients across the innovation, development, and optimisation of assets in this fast-growing sector. The end-to-end services across the full real estate lifecycle will cover a wide range of S&E assets, including stadiums and arenas, theme and adventure parks, multi-utility sports destinations, cinemas and theatres, family entertainment centres, e-gaming VR hubs, and tourist attractions.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading global commercial real estate services and investment management company with annual revenue of $26.1 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 113,000 as of December 31, 2025. For over 200 years, clients have trusted JLL, a Fortune 500® company, to help them confidently buy, build, occupy, manage and invest across a variety of industries and property types, including office, industrial, hotel, multi-family, retail and data centre properties. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAY. Powered by rich global datasets and leading technology capabilities, we provide coordinated, end-to-end delivery of real estate services for a broad range of global clients who represent a wide variety of industries. Through LaSalle Investment Management, we invest for clients on a global basis in both private assets and publicly traded real estate securities. For further information, visit jll.com

About JLL MEA

Across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) JLL is a leading player in the real estate and hospitality services markets. The firm has worked in 35 countries across the region and employs over 1800 internationally qualified professionals across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Cairo, Casablanca, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Nairobi. For further information, visit jll-mena.com

Media Contact:

Medha Sandrasagara

JLL MEA

Medha.Sandrasagara@jll.com

Nisha Celina | Reem AlTajer

Burson | jll-mena@bursonglobal.com