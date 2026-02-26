Net revenues of €153.5 billion, down 2% compared to 2024, mainly due to FX headwinds and also from H1 2025 net pricing declines

Net loss of €22.3 billion due to €25.4 billion of full year unusual charges, primarily reflects a strategic shift to put customer preferences and freedom-of-choice back at the heart of the Company's plans

Adjusted operating loss(2) of €842 million with AOI margin(3) of (0.5)%, AOI negatively impacted by a number of specific items

Industrial free cash flows(4) were negative €4.5 billion

H2 2025, the first full 6 months of the renewed leadership team, saw improvements in revenue growth and IFCF(4). Top-line growth was reestablished with a 10% year-over-year increase in Net revenues. H2 2025 IFCF(4) of negative €1.5 billion represents approximately 50% improvement compared to H1 2025, and 73% improvement compared to H2 2024

Industrial available liquidity(9) was €46 billion at the end of 2025. To preserve a strong balance sheet the Board authorized the suspension of the 2026 dividend and the issuance of up to €5 billion of hybrid bonds

New product wave broadens market coverage with added white-space products and powertrain options across North America, Enlarged

Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa targeting profitable growth opportunities

2026 Financial Guidance Affirmed. Company expects to progressively improve Net revenues, AOI margin(3) and Industrial free cash flows(4) in 2026, and to see progressive improvements from H1 2026 to H2 2026

United Arab Emirates – Stellantis N.V. reported its Full Year 2025 results, with Net revenues of €153.5 billion, down 2% from 2024 due to strong FX headwinds and H1 2025 net pricing declines, which were partially offset by higher volume and mix. The Company posted a Net loss of €22.3 billion, driven by €25.4 billion in charges primarily related to a profound strategic shift to meet customer preferences, and reflect shifts in regulatory frameworks.

In 2026, Stellantis' expanding product wave is broadening market coverage and targeting new opportunities for profitable growth. For example, in North America, the Jeep® Cherokee and Dodge Charger SIXPACK mark a decisive re-entry into the mid-SUV and ICE muscle-car segments, with additional momentum expected from the late-2025 launch of the Ram 1500 HEMI® V8 and Express models. In South America, the mid-size pickup Ram Dakota anchors the lineup, while in Enlarged Europe, the Citroën C5 Aircross BEV, the Jeep® Compass BEV and the recently launched Fiat 500 Hybrid further strengthen the Company's ability to meet the full range of its customers' needs.

Company Delivers Return to Top-Line Growth in H2 2025

Stellantis delivered a solid performance in the second half of 2025, with consolidated shipments reaching 2.8 million units—an increase of 277,000 vehicles, or +11% year-over-year. Growth was broad-based, with every region reporting higher volumes.

North America posted the strongest contribution, adding 231,000 units—a +39% year-over-year increase, reflecting the benefits of normalized inventory dynamics, compared with the prior year's inventory reduction initiative, along with increased commercial momentum in the region.

Stellantis' Net revenues in H2 2025 rose 10% compared with the same period in 2024.

These results reflect the initial impact of improved operational efficiencies, disciplined commercial strategies, and the strength of Stellantis’ global brand portfolio. Furthermore, the renewed focus on quality management is delivering early results, with the number of issues reported for vehicles in their first month of service decreasing by over 50% in North America, and by over 30% in Enlarged Europe since the beginning of 2025.

Executes Decisive Reset to Align with Customers and Support Profitable Growth

On February 6, 2026, Stellantis announced a major reset of its business, resulting in approximately €22.2 billion in charges, excluded from AOI, for the second half of 2025, of which about €6.5 billion are cash payments expected to be made over the next four years. These charges include:

Resetting the product plan and EV supply chain to reflect customer demand and shifting regulations;

A change in the estimation process for contractual warranty provisions; and

Other charges, mainly related to previously announced workforce reductions in Enlarged Europe.

In addition, the reset has empowered regional teams to accelerate decision-making and improve effectiveness across all business areas, while working to build closer, more productive relationships with the Company's dealer, supplier, institutional and union stakeholders.

2026 Guidance Reiterated Projecting Progressive Improvement in Net Revenue, AOI, and IFCF

The Company expects to see a mid-single-digit percent increase in Net revenues, a low-single-digit AOI margin, and improved Industrial free cash flow generation year over year. Sequential improvement is also expected from the first half to the second half of the year.

Upcoming Events

Full Year 2025 Results Management Call - February 26, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. CET / 8:00 a.m. EST. The webcast and recorded replay will be accessible under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website (www.stellantis.com).

Annual General Meeting - April 14, 2026.

Beginning with Q1 2026 results on April 30, Stellantis will transition to quarterly reporting of earnings and other financial results.

Stellantis Investor Day - May 21, 2026, Auburn Hills, Michigan & virtually through webcast. Registration is now open.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit https://www.stellantis.com