The Japanese pavilion at the World Future Energy Summit, held as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, is showcasing a wide range of advanced solutions and technologies in the fields of energy and sustainable transition, with the participation of eight Japanese companies representing a mix of major industrial corporations and start-ups.

Mitsuhiro Hirai, official spokesperson for the Japanese pavilion, told the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the event that Japan’s participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week reflects the keenness of Japanese companies and the Japanese government to strengthen strategic partnerships with the UAE and countries across the region, amid accelerating global challenges related to energy security and the transition towards a low-carbon economy.

He explained that the participating companies include major Japanese enterprises widely recognised within Japan, alongside several start-ups taking part for the first time in such events in the UAE, opening new horizons for cooperation and the exchange of expertise with local partners.

Hirai noted that the technologies and solutions on display at the Japanese pavilion cover a broad spectrum of key sectors, including automation, biotechnology, hydrogen, ammonia and methane, in addition to other energy- and industrial innovation-related solutions. He stressed that Japan is presenting, through this pavilion, a diverse range of technologies that are applicable to markets across the region.

Regarding the experience of Japanese companies in the UAE, Hirai said that some participating firms have long-standing partnerships with the country, noting that several have been operating in the UAE market for decades and maintain extended cooperation with major national companies.

He added that other companies are participating in the UAE for the first time and are seeking, through Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, to gain insight into the local market and build new relationships with potential partners. He stressed that these companies have shown strong enthusiasm to engage with Emirati entities and explore opportunities for cooperation.