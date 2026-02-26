Dubai, United Arab Emirates – As international travel continues to perform strongly across Europe, the Middle East, Eurasia and Africa (EMEA), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is accelerating strategic expansion across the region, responding to growing demand for unique experiences and emerging destinations.

In 2025, the world’s largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 8,300 hotels globally, delivered robust growth across EMEA. During the year, Wyndham delivered record growth in the region with 173 new signings and opened 126 hotels, and more than 11,500 rooms — spanning economy through luxury. Following these additions, Wyndham now operates more than 770 hotels across EMEA, with approximately 100,200 rooms, reinforcing the region’s role as a key engine of sustainable growth.

Supported by strong inbound travel and the continued allure of Europe’s most iconic markets. Countries including Greece, Italy and Spain remained highly sought-after among international travellers in 2025, while resilient domestic travel in high-growth markets such as India, Türkiye and the Middle East further accelerated momentum. At the same time, rising interest in resort locations, secondary cities and under-explored destinations created new opportunities for branded hotel development across both established and emerging markets and innovation in segments like Branded Residences.

This performance contributed to Wyndham’s global development pipeline reaching 259,000 rooms, representing 3% year-over-year pipeline growth, while EMEA delivered RevPAR growth of 6% in 2025. With international travel expected to remain resilient into 2026, the Company is well positioned to continue expanding across established tourism hubs and emerging travel corridors alike.

“Travel is no longer optional—it’s a necessity and it continues to evolve. Our strong performance in 2025 reflects how we are growing alongside that change. We’ve seen sustained international demand across Europe, coupled with resilient domestic growth in markets like India, and Türkiye. From resort destinations and cultural hotspots to fast-expanding secondary cities, travellers are seeking both familiarity and discovery, creating meaningful opportunities for our owners and supporting long-term sustainable growth and performance.”

- Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Upscale Growth Continues Across Distinctive EMEA Destinations

Wyndham continued to accelerate its expansion in the upscale and upper‑upscale segments across EMEA in 2025, driven by rising traveller demand for authentic, experience‑led stays in standout locations. New openings, including Dolce by Wyndham Siracusa I Monasteri Golf and Spa in Sicily, Comwell Hvide Hus Aalborg, Dolce by Wyndham in Denmark, Signature Cave Cappadocia, Trademark Collection by Wyndham in Türkiye, and Wyndham Grand Udaipur Fateh Sagar Lake in India highlight the company’s strategic focus on properties that fuse local character with standout services and immersive guest experiences.

Scaling Economy and Midscale Brands in High-Growth Markets

Alongside its experience-led expansion, Wyndham strengthened its leadership in economy and midscale hospitality, meeting rising demand for reliable, branded accommodation driven by domestic, business and regional travel.

In 2025, the company announced landmark multi-property agreements to introduce Super 8® by Wyndham to Iberia and significantly expand the brand in Saudi Arabia. An exclusive partnership with Soliteight will bring 40 Super 8 hotels to Spain and Portugal over the next decade, addressing demand across secondary cities and key transport corridors. In Saudi Arabia, a strategic agreement with Le Park Concord will see the development of 100 Super 8 hotels, supporting Vision 2030 tourism ambitions and expanding access to quality, affordable accommodation across emerging destinations.

Europe and Central Asia: Sustained Growth Across Established and Emerging Markets

Wyndham continued to strengthen its footprint across Central, Southern, and Northern Europe, with targeted expansion in well-established markets and high-growth destinations. This growth reflects the increasing demand for different accommodation options and increased travel throughout the year - as guests look to stay beyond the traditional summer peak. The company also expanded its presence across Georgia, Romania and Kazakhstan, reinforcing its position across emerging travel corridors in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, where rising domestic mobility and regional connectivity are supporting sustained hotel demand.

Türkiye: Expansion Across New Cities, Brands and Unique Destinations

Türkiye remains one of Wyndham’s largest and most strategically important markets globally, with more than 130 hotels across more than 40 cities, making it the country’s leading international hotel group.

With more than 52 million international visitors recorded in 2025, alongside strong domestic travel, Wyndham continued expanding across new cities, diversified brands and resort destinations. Growth spans urban, extended-stay and leisure segments, with recent openings including La Quinta by Wyndham Istanbul Kartal, Wyndham Alanya, TRYP by Wyndham Istanbul Beyoglu and Ramada by Wyndham Arnavutköy. Wyndham also debuted its first Branded Residences Ramada Residences by Wyndham Istanbul Haramidere, and the world’s first branded cave hotel Signature Cave Cappadocia, Trademark Collection by Wyndham. The company signed 20 development contracts, signaling its continued growth in the country.

Rapid Expansion Across India and South Asia: Upscale Growth and Emerging Destinations

India remains one of Wyndham’s fastest-growing markets in EMEA, driven by strong domestic travel, rising middle-class mobility, and increasing demand for branded accommodation beyond major metropolitan centres.

In 2025, Wyndham opened 29 hotels across India, accelerating expansion into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where branded hotels are limited. The company is also expanding its upscale and luxury footprint, highlighted by the opening of Wyndham Grand Udaipur Fateh Sagar Lake, a landmark property reinforcing Wyndham’s presence in destination-led hospitality.

Growth is increasingly focused on high-demand leisure, spiritual, and wedding destinations such as Udaipur, Pushkar, and Jaipur, where domestic celebrations, pilgrimage travel, and experiential tourism drive year-round demand. With 100 hotels across South Asia, Wyndham also made its debut in Bangladesh with Ramada by Wyndham Cox's Bazar Kolatoli Beach, tapping into destinations experiencing strong domestic tourism growth.

A strategic alliance forged with Cygnett Hotels & Resorts is expected to deliver more than 60 hotels across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal over the next decade, introducing La Quinta® by Wyndham and Registry Collection Hotels® to the region.

Owners First and Supporting Growth at Scale: The Wyndham Advantage

Wyndham’s ability to scale experience-led growth and expand into new markets across EMEA is supported by the Wyndham Advantage, the company’s integrated platform of marketing, distribution and operational solutions designed to help owners succeed. Backed by more than $375 million in technology investments since 2018, the Company provides owners with access to next-generation systems, global distribution and approximately 122 million enrolled Wyndham Rewards® members globally, helping deliver faster ramp-up and stronger long-term performance.

To learn more, including franchising opportunities, visit whrdevelopmentemea.com

