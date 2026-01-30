AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Thursday convened a steering committee meeting for the “Promoting Zero-Energy Houses and Buildings in Jordan” project, implemented in cooperation with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), with the participation of representatives from partner entities.

Speaking during the meeting, Ministry Secretary General Amani Azzam underscored the importance of the ongoing partnership with JICA, praising the agency’s technical support for national initiatives in energy efficiency and climate action. She said the cooperation reflects a shared commitment to sustainable development and energy security, according to a ministry statement.

Azzam described the buildings sector as a “key and promising” area for reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions, noting that the transition towards zero-energy buildings in Jordan represents both an environmental priority and a strategic economic and social objective aligned with national energy and climate policies.

She said the project adopts a comprehensive approach that goes beyond technical solutions to include the development of regulatory and legislative frameworks, as well as supportive policies, to ensure the long-term adoption of zero-energy buildings.

Azzam also highlighted the need for innovative and practical financing mechanisms to translate policies into bankable projects. These include mobilising public and private funding, reducing investment risks and offering attractive financial tools to accelerate implementation and encourage private-sector participation.

For his part, JICA Chief Representative in Jordan Morihata Shingo called for further strengthening cooperation with the ministry on the project in the coming years, affirming that JICA will continue providing technical support for energy efficiency and climate action initiatives.

Project Director Ola Sarhan said the project aims to conduct technical and economic studies to introduce Zero Energy Buildings and Houses (ZEB/ZEH), develop financial incentive mechanisms, and draft policies and regulations to promote clean energy technologies, in line with national sustainable energy plans, including the fourth National Energy Efficiency Action Plan (NEEAP IV).

During the meeting, ministry and JICA teams presented working papers reviewing project progress, next year’s action plan, implemented activities and key recommendations.

