Acwa, a leader in energy transition, has signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg, Rostock Port, and VNG, to create a green ammonia corridor from Acwa’s Yanbu project to the Port of Rostock where VNG plans to convert ammonia to green hydrogen for injection into the national core network.

The ammonia, which will be processed by the cracker under development by VNG, will help Germany to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors while also serving as a strategic entry point into the German market.

Acwa, with the support of EnBW, is currently leading the development of the green hydrogen and ammonia production site in Yanbu in Saudi Arabia, with a planned commercial operation date (COD) in 2030.

Additionally, a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for process plants is on schedule for completion by mid-2026, with commercial operations anticipated for 2030.

Acwa is evaluating the potential for its participation in the co-development and possible co-investment in ammonia infrastructure in Germany

Marco Arcelli, Chief Executive Officer of Acwa, commented: “This MoU with EnBW, Rostock Port, and VNG represents a pivotal step in forging a reliable green ammonia export corridor from Saudi Arabia to Germany. It leverages Acwa’s Yanbu hub, where we lead development with support from EnBW, to deliver scale for Europe’s hydrogen needs, with processing at Rostock for core network injection. These assets accelerate global decarbonisation, bolster energy security, and affirm our role as Saudi Arabia’s green molecules champion.”

Dr Georg Stamatelopoulos, Chief Executive Officer of EnBW is convinced: “The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding is an important move for all partners involved. By working together with Acwa, Rostock Port, and VNG, we are taking a step toward building a reliable green ammonia corridor from Saudi Arabia to Germany. International partnerships like this are essential if we want to advance and make the transformation of the energy system affordable and bring innovative solutions to market. Each partner brings complementary strengths, and by working together, we are able to address challenges more effectively than we could individually."

EnBW will act as an offtaker of green ammonia from the Yanbu site and manage its commercial and logistical delivery to the Port of Rostock, which will serve as port operator, while VNG is progressing plans for an ammonia cracker near the port to convert imported green ammonia into green hydrogen for German customers.

Jens Scharner, Managing Director of Rostock Port added: “The signing of this agreement marks a significant milestone in developing a hydrogen economy between our countries and represents a major step forward for Rostock’s energy port. By forming this cooperation, we are establishing a strategic, more efficient and forward-thinking framework for securing a long-term supply of green energy and further investment in Germany. We are delighted to be involved in these important energy projects and want to express our sincere gratitude to all partners for their excellent cooperation and trust in us.”

