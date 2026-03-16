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LONDON: Asking prices for British homes held steady in the four weeks to March 7 despite uncertainty around the conflict in the Middle East, property website Rightmove said on Monday.
Prices rose by 0.8% in monthly terms, usual for the time of year, Rightmove said, after stagnating the four weeks to February 7.
"Uncertainty is never helpful for market activity, and it's come at a time when confidence and optimism would usually be building as the spring market gets underway. It's understandable that many potential buyers may have one eye on news about mortgage rates and wider household costs," Colleen Babcock, property expert at Rightmove, said.
Rightmove also said:
* Asking prices were 0.2% lower than a year earlier
* The average interest rate on a mortgage with a two-year fixed rate rose to 4.51% on March 12 from 4.24% a week earlier
* Sales agreed were 2% below their level in 2025 and 5% ahead compared to 2024
* The average time to sell homes was the longest for this time of year since 2013
* The number of homes for sale held at an 11-year high (Reporting by Suban Abdulla, editing by Andy Bruce)