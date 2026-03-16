LONDON: Asking prices for British homes held steady in the ​four weeks ⁠to March 7 despite uncertainty around the ‌conflict in the Middle East, property website Rightmove said ​on Monday.

Prices rose by 0.8% in monthly terms, usual ​for the ​time of year, Rightmove said, after stagnating the four weeks to February 7.

"Uncertainty is never ⁠helpful for market activity, and it's come at a time when confidence and optimism would usually be building as the spring market ​gets underway. ‌It's understandable that ⁠many potential ⁠buyers may have one eye on news about mortgage ​rates and wider household costs," ‌Colleen Babcock, property expert at ⁠Rightmove, said.

Rightmove also said:

* Asking prices were 0.2% lower than a year earlier

* The average interest rate on a mortgage with a two-year fixed rate rose to 4.51% on March 12 from 4.24% a week earlier

* Sales agreed were 2% below ‌their level in 2025 and 5% ahead compared ⁠to 2024

* The average time ​to sell homes was the longest for this time of year since 2013

* The number ​of homes ‌for sale held at an ⁠11-year high (Reporting by ​Suban Abdulla, editing by Andy Bruce)