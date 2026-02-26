'The Return on Risk Scorecard' lets users input a real business scenario and receive a structured, decision-ready risk assessment complete with financial exposure, treatment costs, and a defensible return on investment case for leadership. The three-step tool delivers boardroom-ready output in under three minutes.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Sicuro Group, today announced the public launch of the Return on Risk Scorecard, a free, AI-Assisted decision-support tool available at https://www.sicurogroup.com/tools/risk-score-tool/. Users describe a specific business scenario — a market entry, an acquisition, or a new partnership — and the tool delivers a scored risk assessment with treatment recommendations, financial exposure estimates, and a clear Return on Risk ratio that frames the decision in the language the C-suite understands: dollars, not colour codes.

The Return on Risk Scorecard was developed by Scott Wilcox, a Senior Advisor, and Founder at Sicuro Group, after years of observing the same structural flaw across industries and regions.

“Boards authorize overseas expansions, joint ventures, and new market entries, while risk and security are only engaged only after commitments are made. In reality, risk evaluation should sit at the front end of expansion planning and form a core input before final investment decisions are approved. Embedding risk at the outset saves time, capital, and operational friction by identifying exposure before it escalates into disruption,” he remarked.

Wilcox’s experience has consistently shown that security risk specialists are too often brought in after a crisis has materialized. When positioned strategically at the beginning of the process, security and safety risk professionals prevent loss and protect value rather than being forced into reactive containment.

With this tool, the C-suite and board decision makers are able to clearly see the risk in the language they understand best: Financial Figures.

“The issue was never a lack of expertise within risk, safety and security teams. The issue was translation. Traditional risk matrices, colour codes, and probability scores do not resonate at capital allocation level. Financial impact does. When leaders can see, in clear monetary terms, how an investment in mitigation reduces exposure and protects enterprise value, the conversation shifts from compliance to strategy. This tool converts professional risk insight into quantified business impact, so it lands where decisions are actually made,” added Wilcox.

How It Works

The Return on Risk Scorecard uses artificial intelligence to take a user’s specific scenario; described in their own words, and assess it against validated intelligence from the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the US State Department, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and Sicuro Group’s own proprietary data. The output is not a generic country report; it is a scored, structured assessment tailored to the exact decision being considered.

The tool’s Executive Track delivers a complete risk assessment in under three minutes in just 3 steps.

Users input their specific situation in plain language, receive a scored Risk Snapshot across seven categories with treatment recommendations, and then see a Return on Risk summary and business case that frames the decision in financial terms:

The specific dollar cost of each recommended treatment

The maximum financial exposure if risks materialise

A side-by-side comparison: residual risk score if you proceed with treatment versus exposure score if you do nothing.

Critically, the AI-generated analysis serves as a starting point, not a final answer. Users can override, adjust, and toggle off any element that is not relevant to their specific context. The tool prompts structured thinking; it does not replace professional judgement.

Built for Security Risk. Adopted Across the Business.

The Scorecard was developed with input from senior leaders across risk management, corporate security, insurance, legal, finance, and business operations. That cross-functional input has shaped a tool that, while designed to empower security professionals, has found broader application.

“We built this so that a security director could walk into a boardroom and speak the same language as the CFO,” said Wilcox. “What we didn’t expect was the CFO using it too. Leaders across finance, legal, and operations have told us it’s one of the best structured-thinking tools they’ve seen for evaluating international decisions, because the AI prompts them to consider dimensions they might otherwise overlook, and then lets them shape the output to match their reality.”

Proven in the Field

During its beta period, the Return on Risk Scorecard has been used to support real decisions across diverse industries and geographies. Notable applications include:

International Security Programme Development

A US-based corporation used Return on Risk Scorecard to evaluate and build a comprehensive security programme for its expansion into multiple overseas markets, quantifying the return on investment for protective measures across each territory.

Emerging Market Entry Assessment

A UK water treatment firm used the tool to assess the viability of entering a high-risk market in the Middle East, weighing commercial opportunity against political instability, regulatory uncertainty, and operational security requirements.

Strategic Partner Evaluation

A Singapore-based venture capital firm applied the Scorecard to compare two potential partners for a data centre build in Central America, using the structured risk analysis to support its investment committee’s due diligence process.

“These are exactly the kinds of decisions where risk insight should be shaping strategy, not chasing it,” said Wilcox. “In each case, the Scorecard gave decision-makers a structured, evidence-based framework they could interrogate, adjust, and ultimately trust — because they had shaped it themselves.”

Key Features

Return on Risk Quantification: Every output includes dollar-denominated treatment costs, maximum financial exposure, and a Return on Risk ratio — giving decision-makers a business case, not a risk register. AI-Powered, Human-Controlled: Artificial intelligence generates a comprehensive starting analysis drawing on global intelligence sources. Users retain full control to override, adjust, and refine. Executive Track: A streamlined three-step assessment that delivers actionable results in under three minutes, designed for time-constrained senior leaders. Multi-Source Intelligence: Analysis draws on data from the World Bank, IMF, US State Department, UK FCDO, and Sicuro’s proprietary research. No Login Required: The tool is free to use at riskscoretool.com with no account creation, no paywall, and no data retention.

Availability

The Return on Risk Scorecard is available now at riskscoretool.com. The tool is free to use, requires no login or registration, and is accessible from any device with a web browser.

About Sicuro Group

Sicuro Group is an advisory firm providing travel risk management and duty of care solutions that enable organisations to operate securely in more than 140 countries. The company supports Fortune 500 corporations, multinationals, and leading global brands with operator-led services that allow them to build resilience and succeed in complex and high-risk regions. Through an intelligence-driven approach and 24/7 operational capability, Sicuro Group safeguards people and ensures business continuity worldwide. The firm works with organisations navigating complex operating environments, helping them integrate security and risk considerations into strategic planning and investment decisions. Sicuro’s approach is built on the principle that security expertise creates the most value when it is embedded in business decision-making, not bolted on after the fact.

Established in 2005 and headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, the Group also encompasses Intelyse, delivering intelligence-led services, and Sicuro Technology, providing advanced communication and tracking solutions. For more information, visit riskscoretool.com & sicurogroup.com

