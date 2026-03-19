HAMBURG - ​Jordan's ⁠state grains buyer has issued ‌an international tender to purchase ​up to 120,000 metric tons of animal ​feed barley, ​European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of ⁠price offers in the tender is March 25.

A new announcement had been expected ​by ‌traders after ⁠Jordan purchased 50,000 ⁠tons in its previous tender for ​120,000 tons ‌of barley on ⁠Wednesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons between July 1-15, July 16-31, August 1-15 ‌and August 16-31.

Jordan has also ⁠issued a separate ​tender to buy 120,000 tons of milling wheat closing ​on March ‌24.

(Reporting by Michael ⁠Hogan in ​Hamburg, Editing by Louise Heavens)