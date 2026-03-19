Iraq-focused ​oil and ⁠gas producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum ‌has put its 2026 production forecast ​under review while suspending its financial ​guidance on Thursday, citing ​security concerns amid the ongoing Iran conflict.

The energy firm ⁠with major operations in the Kurdistan region, said it had placed its 2026 average ​production ‌guidance of 37,000 ⁠to 41,000 ⁠barrels of oil per day under ​review until production ‌at its Shaikan ⁠field resumes.

The company has also suspended its annual net capital expenditure and costs forecast in response to the escalating strikes in the region.

Operations at the Shaikan field, in ‌which the firm has an 80% working ⁠interest, remain halted ​since March 2 despite Iraq resuming some oil exports through ​Turkey ‌on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Prerna ⁠Bedi in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)