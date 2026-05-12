DUBAI - ADNOC Drilling is ready to expand the ‌United Arab Emirates' oil production capacity beyond its current target of 5 million barrels per day (bpd) by ​2027 if the Gulf state gives the green light, the company's chief financial officer told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We're ready ​to deliver ​any production capacity that ADNOC needs," Youssef Salem said in an interview, referring to state-owned parent firm the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

The UAE, which quit OPEC ⁠on May 1 to free itself from production quotas, could boost its output capacity to 6 million bpd if necessary, Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said last year.

ADNOC Drilling has outpaced the UAE's accelerated capacity goals, reaching 142 deployed rigs by 2025, well ahead of a previous target of ​127 rigs ‌by 2030, Salem ⁠said.

"We have multiple ⁠providers from China and elsewhere to bring in the rigs, we have the technologies, we have multiple partnerships ​with Baker Hughes, Schlumberger, Patterson, others, we have the teams. So ‌we have everything we need to kind of produce any ⁠form of demand from ADNOC," he said, noting that first-quarter well deliveries rose from a year earlier.

The Abu Dhabi-listed firm has shielded its operations from recent shipping disruptions and tensions in the Gulf stemming from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, he said.

"We had no impact at all from the events," Salem said. "All the rigs kept working. We kept the availability of 98% of the rigs throughout the quarter."

To bypass the Strait of Hormuz, the company relies on land routes, the east coast port of Fujairah and a two- ‌to three-month inventory buffer.

ADNOC Upstream CEO Musabbeh al-Kaabi told Reuters this ⁠month that the company expects a final investment decision this year on ​its unconventional gas project with TotalEnergies, followed soon after by a call on a separate unconventional oil project with EOG Resources and Petronas.

Drilling is rapidly advancing to support these milestones, Salem said, with ​nearly 100 ‌first-phase wells completed and more than 60 hydraulically fractured. EOG's joining the ⁠oil project after initial results was a ​positive signal, he added.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)