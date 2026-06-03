Algeria’s National Agency for the Valorisation of Hydrocarbon Resources (ALNAFT) has announced the opening of virtual data rooms (VDRs) as part of the Algeria Bid Round 2026 hydrocarbons licensing round,

The VDRs will allow interested companies to conduct in-depth evaluations of the investment opportunities available under 2026 bid round to prepare competitive bids.

EXALT, a partnership between ALNAFT and SLB, has been entrusted with the data licensing under the supervision and guidance of the Bid Round (BR) Committee.

In April, Algeria launched a new international licensing round offering seven onshore exploration blocks, namely Illizi Centre 1 (Illizi basin), El M'Zaid North (Oued Mya basin), El Borma II (Berkine basin), East Bordj Omar Driss 1 (Illizi basin), El Hadjira III (Oued Mya basin), El Benoud East (Benoud trough basin), and Touggourt South (Amguid Berkin).

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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