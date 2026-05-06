The Petroleum Projects & Technical Consultations Co (Petrojet) has signed the general contractor contract for Phase II of the Hassi Bir Rekaiz field development project in Algeria, according to a statement.

The project covers the engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and installation (EPCCS) works for the second phase of the Hassi Bir Rekaiz complex, a partnership between Algerian oil company Sonatrach and Thailand’s PTTEP.

An alliance, led by Petrojet and Italy's Arkad, will handle the field development project, whose work scope includes the construction of a central processing plant with a capacity of 32,000 barrels per day, along with shared facilities to serve current and future expansions.

Located in El Oued and Ouargla, the project spans associated facilities and 217 kilometers of pipelines, as well as infrastructure, roads, and supporting facilities.

The contract was awarded to Petrojet in October 2025 at an estimated value of $1.1 billion.

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi witnessed the signing ceremony during his visit to Algeria and affirmed that Petrojet is a key execution arm of the petroleum sector.

The company has extensive experience and advanced capabilities that qualify it to efficiently implement major projects within Egypt and abroad, Badawi added.

Meanwhile, Sonatrach and Petrojet are completing joint studies to establish an Algerian-Egyptian company for manufacturing static equipment of various types and sizes under the slogan “Made in Algeria."

The new joint venture (JV) aims to implement the process in accordance with the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) standards to meet the local needs and expand exports to West African markets.

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