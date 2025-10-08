The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, has announced the launch of an investment opportunity for the establishment and management of an integrated center for the maintenance of electric vehicles.

The center will be located in the Wilayat of Seeb, South Mabela, on an area of 2,400 m.

Local companies and investors specialized in electric vehicle maintenance are invited to submit investment bids to establish and manage an integrated electric vehicle maintenance center on lands owned by the Ministry through the Tatwir Platform

(www.tatwir.om)

This initiative aims to support national efforts aimed at achieving the goals of the National Zero Neutrality Program for the Sultanate of Oman by 2050, in line with the national zero neutrality targets to reduce carbon emissions and promote more sustainable and cleaner transportation options.

Recently, the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT), based on suggestions, Shahin was selected Shahin to be the official name for the unified national application for charging electric vehicles in the Sultanate of Oman.

The application will be a unified national platform that includes all electric vehicle charging operators in the Sultanate, under the supervision of the Ministry, and facilitates users' access to all charging services in the Sultanate through a single application. Integrate all operators under one umbrella for a seamless and unified experience.

