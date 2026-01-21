Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) has issued a decision banning the import of live birds and poultry-related products from the Indian state of Kerala, citing veterinary health concerns.

The move is based on recommendation from the competent veterinary authority after assessing the animal-health situation in Kerala.

According to the ministerial decision, the ban covers live birds, their products, derivatives, and waste originating from Kerala. The restriction will remain in place until the underlying risk is eliminated and a new decision is issued to lift the ban.

However, the ministry clarified that the ban does not apply to poultry products that have been treated or thermally processed in accordance with the Terrestrial Animal Health Code issued by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), formerly known as the OIE.

