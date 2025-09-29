Muscat – Oman is working to secure its share of the digital marketplace as a rapid growth in e-commerce worldwide reshapes trade and creates new opportunities for innovation. But the sector in the sultanate faces challenges, including limited awareness among consumers and merchants and the need to keep pace with rapidly changing virtual markets.

In an interview with Muscat Daily, Azza bint Ibrahim al Kindi, Director of the Commercial Affairs and E-Commerce Department at Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), outlined how the government is building a secure and competitive e-commerce ecosystem.

She described e-commerce as a transformative force with enormous potential for Oman if properly regulated. “E-commerce brings enormous opportunities,” she said. “But its growth must be matched with strong regulation to protect consumers and ensure merchants are accountable.”

Since the approval of the National E-Commerce Plan in 2021, MoCIIP has been developing a legislative and regulatory framework to protect shoppers, encourage entrepreneurship and equip Omanis with the skills needed for the digital economy. For SMEs and startups, e-commerce is opening new markets, lowering operating costs and providing access to powerful marketing tools. “These advantages are helping young businesses scale faster and driving a culture of innovation,” Azza said.

Considering trust is at the centre of online trade, the ministry launched Maroof Oman, a platform certifying licensed e-commerce stores and offering customer reviews. “It is vital that every shopper knows how to identify a legitimate platform before making a purchase,” she noted.

To reinforce this, Ministerial Decision No 499/2023 established clear licensing requirements and merchant obligations, and granted MoCIIP powers to monitor online markets. Penalties for violations range from warnings to fines of up to RO500, doubled for repeat offences. Unlicensed stores can be blocked and licences revoked. Social media sellers must also display their licence numbers in profiles.

Public awareness campaigns are underway by the Consumer Protection Authority to promote safe online shopping and warn against unlicensed platforms. The ministry is also working with the Central Bank of Oman to improve digital payment systems and support national platforms to compete regionally and internationally.

“E-commerce is no longer an option – it is a necessity,” Azza said. “Our goal is to create an ecosystem where businesses thrive, consumers feel protected and Oman takes its place in the global digital economy.”

