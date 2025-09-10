The Niger State government has signed a partnership agreement with Zenith Kidney and Medical Centre to enhance healthcare delivery in the state.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago highlighted the partnership’s multifaceted nature, involving knowledge exchange, training, referrals, and consultancy services.

According to Governor Bago, the partnership aims to address the brain drain that has negatively impacted the health sector.

“The Niger State government is taking deliberate steps to reverse the trend by investing a lot in the health sector,” he stated.

He commended the medical director of Zenith Kidney and Medical Centre for his selfless efforts in saving lives.

The Medical Director of Zenith Kidney and Medical Centre, Dr Olatise Olalekan, revealed that the centre has performed over 1,200 kidney transplants in Nigeria, including 20 for Nigerlites, and conducted over 1,500 dialysis sessions monthly. This, he noted, has significantly reduced medical tourism for kidney transplants abroad.

Dr Olalekan further disclosed that the centre is expanding its services to include advanced neurology procedures, laser surgery for prostate, and general surgery, meeting international standards and excellence.

The centre is also accredited to train postgraduate doctors in nephrology and urology and is constructing a 250-bed capacity hospital to facilitate more solid organ transplants.

“We must replicate this success story across thousands of SMEs in Nigeria. Investing in SMEs will serve as an engine to lift millions out of poverty and position Nigeria as a hub of creativity and trade in the global economy,” Governor Bago’s sentiments echoed the importance of such partnerships in driving economic growth and development.

The partnership between the Niger State government and Zenith Kidney and Medical Centre is expected to improve healthcare delivery, reduce medical tourism, and create a more sustainable healthcare system in the state.

