

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – AviLease, the global aircraft leasing company headquartered in Riyadh, today announced its full-year financial results for 2025, reporting strong performance and continued expansion of its global platform.

For the year ended 31 December 2025, AviLease recorded total revenues of $664m, an increase of 19% year-on-year, driven by disciplined portfolio growth, strong aircraft remarketing and sustained global demand for new technology, fuel-efficient aircraft. Pre-Tax earnings doubled versus the previous year to $122m.

During 2025, AviLease expanded its portfolio to 202 owned and managed aircraft, leased to 50+ airline customers across 30+ countries, with a total asset value of $9.3bn. The company maintained 100% fleet utilization, underscoring the resilience of its platform and the strength of its airline relationships.

AviLease also placed aircraft orders with Airbus (A320neo Family & A350F) and Boeing 737-8) to build its future delivery pipeline of new-technology, fuel-efficient aircraft. These orders support future growth and help meet sustained customer demand for modern aircraft, while aligning with Saudi Arabia’s ambition to develop a leading global aviation hub.

The company also established its investment-grade credit profile, with ratings from Moody’s (Baa2) and Fitch (BBB), reflecting its disciplined financial framework, strong liquidity position, and prudent leverage management. Subsequently, AviLease successfully issued $850m of 144A/Reg S senior unsecured notes in November, further diversifying its funding sources and enhancing financial flexibility.

Edward O’Byrne, CEO of AviLease, said: “2025 was a defining year for AviLease. We delivered strong financial results, expanded our global footprint, and reinforced our position as a disciplined, investment-grade aircraft leasing platform. Our performance reflects the quality of our portfolio, the strength of our airline partnerships, and our focus on deploying capital responsibly in high-demand, new technology assets. As aviation markets continue to grow, AviLease is well positioned to scale and create long-term value for our shareholders and for the Kingdom.”

Throughout the year, AviLease continued to play a central role in Saudi Arabia’s growing aviation ecosystem. The company supported the launch and scale-up of the Kingdom’s new national carrier Riyadh Air, through a sale-and leaseback of a Boeing 787-9, marking the airline’s first aircraft.

In parallel, AviLease established a strategic partnership with Hassana Investment Company. The partnership is designed to provide access to the aviation financing asset class for both international and local investors, while leveraging AviLease’s technical expertise and operational capabilities to support the partnerships growth and performance. Hassana has agreed to acquire an initial portfolio of 10 new-technology aircraft from AviLease.