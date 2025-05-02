KUWAIT: Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said on Thursday its emergency teams have managed to extinguish a limited fire at Mina Abdullah Refinery's desulfurization unit.

One worker was killed and four others injured in the fire, the KNPC said in a press release on its X account.

Of the four, two injured workers were taken to hospital for necessary medical treatment, while the other two were treated on the spot, it added.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).