RIYADH: The Secretary General of the GCC Jassem Al-Budaiwi received on Thursday the Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeshi Iwaya at the General Secretariat headquarters in Riyadh.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance the prospects of Gulf-Japanese cooperative relations in all fields, specially trade and economy to meet common aspirations on advanced bilateral relations.

Both sides also discussed the preparation for holding the second round of negotiations in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, by the end of next June, following the first round of talks, which was held in Japan in December 2024.

In this regard, Al-Budaiwi stressed the importance of this agreement due to the strong and distinguished relations and the strategic partnership between the GCC states and Japan.

They reviewed the joint action plan between the two sides for the period 2024-2028.

The plan aims to bolster cooperation in the fields of energy, trade, investment, education, health, tourism, cultural exchange, and political coordination.

Developments on the regional and international arenas were also discussed during the meeting. (end) kns.nhq

Secretary General of the GCC Jassem Al-Budaiwi with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeshi Iwaya

