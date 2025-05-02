KUWAIT: Kuwait and Peru reaffirmed their bilateral commitment to deepening relations in various economic, political, cultural, and educational fields in a joint statement Thursday, on the occasion of Peru's Foreign Minister's official visit to Kuwait.

Peru's Foreign Minister Elmer Schialer visited Kuwait on April 29, as part of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries.

During Minister Schialer's visit, he delivered a message addressed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, from the President of Peru, Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, regarding the historical friendship between the two countries and efforts to develop them.

The message was received by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, during a meeting he had with the Peruvian Foreign Minister.

Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received Minister Schialer, where they exchanged views on regional and international issues, stressing the importance of achieving a lasting and fair peace in the Middle East.

The two sides expressed their satisfaction with the understanding achieved in bilateral relations, affirmed their readiness to move forward with existing agreements, and pledged to advance efforts aimed at signing several agreements and memorandums of understanding between the two countries in the economic, cultural, educational, and other important fields.

The two ministers also expressed their awareness of the importance of cooperation for sustainable development as a strategy to address the impacts of climate change on agriculture and food security, agreeing on continuing negotiations related to investment and food security.

They also reiterated their commitment to maintain ongoing dialogue, with Minister Schialer extending an invitation to Minister Al-Yahya to visit Peru.

