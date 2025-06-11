KUWAIT CITY - Acting Director General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) Waleed Al-Bahar said Tuesday, the fund financed 540 development projects in more than 50 African countries at a value exceeding USD 11.4 billion.

This came as Al-Bahar participated in the Africa Day celebration held at the invitation of the ambassadors and heads of African diplomatic missions accredited to Kuwait to commemorate the founding of the African Union.

The fund’s operations in Africa and its projects represent approximately 57 percent of its total global activity and have contributed to a qualitative shift in the economies of African countries and improved people’s living, said Al-Bahar in a statement. He expressed pride in KFAED’s relations with African countries, stressing his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and achieving greater progress, prosperity, and development for the peoples of the continent through ongoing cooperation.

Regarding the Africa Day celebration, Al-Bahar said that the fund is participating for the ninth consecutive year with a special pavilion highlighting its development and humanitarian efforts on the African continent. This year’s celebration saw the participation of more than 30 African Union embassies, displaying their cultural and historical heritage through exhibits, collectibles, and craft tools that reflect the diverse professions and activities of each country, he added. KFAED was established in 1961 as the first development institution in the Arab region, before expanding its scope of activities to include developing countries starting in 1974, with its contributions reaching 105 countries to date.

