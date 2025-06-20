DHAHRAN — Saudi Aramco announced on Thursday the launch of the Regional Center for Sustainable Development of Fisheries (RCSDF) on Abu Ali Island in Jubail on the Arabian Gulf coast. The center, the Arabian Gulf Branch, was established in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture.



Through this collaboration, Saudi Aramco aims to highlight its investments in citizenship initiatives and its efforts to drive economic growth, support local fishermen and their livelihoods, build expertise, and adopt the best practices to enhance production and cultivate fish of marketable sizes that can compete globally.



The center is part of the company's broader efforts to protect marine life in the Arabian Gulf. It involves the establishment of a fish hatchery on Abu Ali Island, designed to produce local fish species that have experienced population declines due to fishing practices and to release them into Gulf waters.



The center's operations are designed to encompass the complete fish life cycle within designated tanks, from broodstock for egg production to larval rearing using plankton produced on-site and finally to the release of juvenile fish into the Arabian Gulf. The hatchery employs advanced aquaculture technologies to ensure fish health, and it utilizes top-tier water recycling techniques to enhance performance and meet the company's circular economy objectives.



The project aligns with Saudi Aramco's mangrove plantation initiative, under which more than 43 million trees have been planted to date. Mangrove forests provide vital nursery habitats for the juvenile fish released into the Gulf, further supporting the sustainability of marine ecosystems.



Commenting on the center, Salem Al-Huraish, senior vice president of Community Services at Aramco, said: “The center supports local economies through responsible and sustainable practices and contributes to improving the marine ecosystem. It also stems from Aramco’s commitment to sustainability, as it aspires to achieve a positive impact on biodiversity.”



He said that the company believes this center will make a significant contribution to the Arabian Gulf ecosystem, while simultaneously aligning with the objectives of the desired national aquaculture vision. It embodies a model for integrating biodiversity protection with economic sustainability.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).