Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has issued decision No. 126 of 2025 extending the deadlines for submitting periodic financial statements for insurance companies and insurance pools, as per a statement.

This comes as part of ongoing efforts to ease procedural requirements and support sector growth.

The decision, issued by the FRA’s board of directors under the chairmanship of Mohamed Farid, applies to financial periods ending in March, June, and September 2025.

Specifically, the submission deadline for statements covering the period ending March 31st, 2025, has been extended by one month to July 30th, 2025.

For the period ending June 30th, 2025, the deadline has been extended by 15 days to September 15th, 2025.

Similarly, the deadline for the period ending September 30th, 2025, has been extended by 15 days to December 15th, 2025.

The resolution also allows an additional 15-day extension for the submission of consolidated financial statements from companies that include affiliated insurance entities.

The FRA noted that the extension is intended to give insurance sector entities sufficient time to prepare financial statements in accordance with the rules and requirements issued under the Unified Insurance Law.

The decision also takes into account companies’ need for a revised timeframe following the adoption of resolution No. 183 of 2024, which set the start and end dates for financial periods and required quarterly financial statements starting 2025.

These quarterly reports must include comparative figures from the same period in the previous year and comply with Egyptian accounting standard No. 50 on insurance contracts.

They are to be reviewed and submitted with a limited review report from the company’s auditor.