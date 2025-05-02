LONDON - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Friday, mirroring a move in U.S. Treasuries the previous day when European markets were shut for a holiday, as traders around the world looked ahead to U.S. jobs numbers due later.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, rose 5 basis points to 2.49%, though it remained near the bottom end of its recent range.

The Bund yield has been a beneficiary of expectations the European Central Bank will continue cutting interest rates to support the bloc's economy in the face of tariffs, as well as broader safe-haven flows amid global uncertainty.

U.S. Treasuries rose on Thursday following a better-than-expected manufacturing report for April, which also showed that tariffs on imported goods were maintaining elevated prices for inputs.

The main event in global markets on Friday will be the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due at 1330 GMT, the first since early April's tariff announcements. Economists expect job growth to have slowed in April, though companies continued to hoard workers.

Euro zone inflation data is also due. National data from Germany, France and Italy released earlier in the week indicates bloc-wide price pressures continued to ease in April.

The moves across Europe were broadly in line with those in Germany. Italy's 10-year yield was up 4 bps at 3.61%. Germany's rate sensitive two-year yield rose 6.5 bps to 1.76%.

